It's worth adding that companies already divert their truck traffic from the Ambassador Bridge because of its cost, sending cargo to cross at Port Huron, Michigan's Blue Water Bridge. Something a Michigan native like Hoesktra should know. So would the bridge opening actually divert Ambassador Bridge traffic? Likely, but it would also bring more traffic back to Detroit, a boon for both sides, or at least, it should be at some point. The crossing is vital for one industry we all love: cars. Big Three brands that have production plants in Ontario can send a car back and forth across the boarder seven times before it's completed.

At first, tolls will only be gathered on the Canada side and, once the country's initial investment is paid off, both countries will start splitting the tolls evenly. But no, it's better if all of that money goes straight into the Moroun family's already bulging pockets. They're not even looking at an end to traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, which is often backed up all the way down the I-96 freeway in Detroit with huge trucks trying to make it across. The Morouns will just make slightly less money than they do now. Canada also begged the Morouns to do essential maintenance and updates to the bridge, which the family largely ignored for decades.

Hoekstra ended the "bridge" segment on The Food Professor Podcast with what he may have thought is reassurance that both sides do want to open the bridge and it will happen soon. Yet, if anyone should know what that time frame would be, it should be one of the people negotiating these issues between the two countries, like, say, Hoekstra.

It should be fine. What would be the harm in a few more days or months delay? We didn't write about the fact that a recent economic survey said that if the bridge didn't open up on time — if there were any delays — that it would cost Americans about a million dollars a day. And if we calculated that cost by business days since the original June 12 opening, that would come out to about $20 million at the end of this week. That's nothing compared to the supposed $29 billion we spent on the Iran war as reported in May. So, what's losing a few million more dollars at this point?