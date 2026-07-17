What Common Issues Affect Mercedes-Benz's M256 Turbocharged Inline-6?

Since 1924, Mercedes-Benz has built its reputation on the refined character of its inline-6 engines. From the legendary M103 in the 300SL and the venerable M104 in the R129 SL, the straight-6 configuration was a cornerstone of the brand's identity, delivering a balance of performance and refinement that V6 engines simply couldn't match.

Then, in the late 1990s, Mercedes made the decision to abandon the inline-6 in favor of V6 engines, which were packaged more compactly. After all, inline-6 engines do have certain disadvantages — their length makes them difficult to package in transverse, front-wheel-drive layouts, and their relatively higher center of gravity compared to a V6 is an undesirable trait in performance-oriented vehicles.

For nearly two decades, the straight-6 was absent from Mercedes showrooms. That changed in 2017, when Mercedes introduced the M256. The engine represented a return to form, combining the inherent smoothness of a straight-6 with modern technology including an integrated starter-generator, electric auxiliary compressor, and twin-scroll turbocharger. But how has it held up in the real world?

Since the M256 is still a fairly new engine, there aren't any long-term track records in regards to its reliability. However, up until now, the engine has been associated with carbon buildup on intake valves, coolant pump failures, 48V ISG starter-generator complexity, and timing chain wear. Here are the most common issues affecting the Mercedes-Benz M256 turbocharged inline-6.