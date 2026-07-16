At $18,000, Is This 1994 Porsche 968 Cabriolet A Big (Four) Deal?

The three-liter engine in today's Nice Price or No Dice 968 is the largest four-cylinder Porsche ever offered to the public. It only did so for a very short run, making this one of the rarest of the 924/944/968 line. Let's see if its price tag is fitting for that legacy.

The idea of a pickup truck as a daily-driving multitasker rather than just a plain-Jane workhorse dates back to the 1950s, with the introduction of the Chevy Cameo Carrier halfway through that decade. Today, pickup trucks offer comfort and convenience features that rival those of most luxury cars. Naturally, that all adds complexity, cost, and weight, which made the more modestly equipped 1977 GMC Sierra Grande 2500 standard cab truck we looked at on Tuesday something of a breath of fresh air.

With low miles and a factory-new presentation, our candidate GMC was also positioned as a show truck. Unfortunately for its seller, few of you were interested in showing up with the $21,500 asking price for the truck. That was made clear in the massive 90% 'No Dice' loss it suffered in the voting.