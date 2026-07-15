At $21,500, Is This 1977 GMC Sierra Grande 2500 Pickup A Show-Worthy Steal?
With just 63K on the clock, today's Nice Price or No Dice GMC pickup looks like it just rolled off the assembly line. Described as a show truck, it comes with a price tag befitting that status. Let's see what we think about that.
For 2026, the Chrysler Motor Company is down to just two models: the luxury-oriented Pacifica minivan and its slightly cheaper, less well-equipped sibling, the Voyager. Considering all the great cars that came before, it's a sad state of affairs that the company has now been Willy Wonka'd down to just these two models. It's even more morose when you consider that the two models are a riff on just one minivan.
Things were totally different twenty-plus years ago. Chrysler had lots of cool cars, including the very popular PT Cruiser, and the company owned the sunny-season rental-car fleets with the Sebring convertible. We looked at a 2004 Chrysler Sebring GTC yesterday, and not only did that car come with a convertible top, but it also rocked a rare five-speed manual transmission. Unfortunately, it was additionally saddled with a worn top and torn driver's seat leather. Those aesthetic issues, along with a general malaise toward Chrysler Sebrings of this era, fueled negative discourse in the comments, which didn't bode well for the car's $7,500 asking price. Sure enough, when all was said and done, that fell in a 72% 'No Dice' loss.
Simple Simon
While Chrysler may be being whittled into obscurity, GMC Trucks appears to be thriving. General Motors' official truck division, GMC, offers a selection of pickup trucks in sizes ranging from medium to honkin' big, as well as a slate of SUVs, full-sized vans, and commercial trucks. It helps that everything in the company's lineup is shared with Chevy.
That share-and-share-alike attitude between GMC and Chevy has been the case since the dawn of time, and the 1977 GMC Sierra Grande 2500 Pickup we're looking at today is little more than a Chevy C/K Silverado with different badges. It even has a Chevy engine under its hood, a 350 cubic inch displacement V8 good for 140 horsepower, and 250 pound-feet of torque. Behind that is a three-speed THM-350 automatic with column shift. And that's pretty much all there is.
As denoted by the Sierra Grande (not Arianna Grande) badges, this truck is one rung up from base, having been spec'd with the Z62 trim package. That brings color-coordinated vinyl and some wood trim on the door panels to the party. Other than those luxuries, this truck is gloriously basic. There is no A/C, no electric window winders or door locks, and no headliner.
Tanks a lot
One place where GMC didn't scrimp on building this truck was in fuel storage. There are two tanks under the bed, each filled through its own filler neck. Those should be 16 gallons each, meaning topping this truck up from empty will cost somewhere around $150.
Not that it's gone through a lot of gas so far. According to the seller, this GMC has only 63,000 miles on the clock, and it appears to have been pampered throughout.
This is a two-owner truck, but it looks as though it hasn't left the dealer lot. There's not much to go on in the Craigslist ad about its history; however, an older ClassicCar.com ad offers much more info. There, it's revealed that the truck has had some work done, with the wheels sandblasted, repainted, and fitted with new Michelin tires. Both ads note that the truck was undercoated at the dealer and, hence, doesn't exhibit a lick of rust.
Originality counts
The seller also touts in the ad just how original this truck is. The paint (save for those wheels) is from the factory, and it even has all the proper decals on the door and air cleaner housing. In fact, the only non-original piece on the truck is a custom-made chrome rear step bumper. Actually, the dual exhausts, which end in oversized angled tips, also look like they might be newer than 1977.
Everything else looks to be factory fresh, in amazing shape for its age, and this truck's intended use. Is it fancy? No way. Is it cool? Heck yeah, it is. According to the seller, this clean-title truck is perfect for car shows or daily use, although the latter option seems a bit of a travesty considering that the low mileage is part of this GMC's appeal. With classic pickups having a moment right now, buying this as a showpiece might prove the better option.
Show me the money?
Of course, any showpiece is going to come at a requisite showpiece price. And in this truck's case, that's a substantial $21,500. Now, that's a heck of a lot cheaper than what it was offered for on ClassicCars.com, but who's to say if it's worth even this lower amount?
Oh, right, it's us. I almost forgot.
What's your take on this amazingly clean and complete GMC Sierra Grande at that $21,500 asking price? Does that feel fair, given the truck's condition and presentation? Or is it just not enough to justify such a price tag?
You decide!
Zanesville, Ohio, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Whatsupdohc for the hookup!
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