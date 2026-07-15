At $21,500, Is This 1977 GMC Sierra Grande 2500 Pickup A Show-Worthy Steal?

With just 63K on the clock, today's Nice Price or No Dice GMC pickup looks like it just rolled off the assembly line. Described as a show truck, it comes with a price tag befitting that status. Let's see what we think about that.

For 2026, the Chrysler Motor Company is down to just two models: the luxury-oriented Pacifica minivan and its slightly cheaper, less well-equipped sibling, the Voyager. Considering all the great cars that came before, it's a sad state of affairs that the company has now been Willy Wonka'd down to just these two models. It's even more morose when you consider that the two models are a riff on just one minivan.

Things were totally different twenty-plus years ago. Chrysler had lots of cool cars, including the very popular PT Cruiser, and the company owned the sunny-season rental-car fleets with the Sebring convertible. We looked at a 2004 Chrysler Sebring GTC yesterday, and not only did that car come with a convertible top, but it also rocked a rare five-speed manual transmission. Unfortunately, it was additionally saddled with a worn top and torn driver's seat leather. Those aesthetic issues, along with a general malaise toward Chrysler Sebrings of this era, fueled negative discourse in the comments, which didn't bode well for the car's $7,500 asking price. Sure enough, when all was said and done, that fell in a 72% 'No Dice' loss.