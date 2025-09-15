Why Hawaii Has Blue Stop Signs

Red means stop, green means go, blue means ... private property? Since the 1950s in the United States, red signposts have been the government-issued signal for traffic to stop. There were several versions of the stop sign before the unmistakable red octagon we recognize today, but it's now so ubiquitous a symbol that you'd be forgiven for not knowing there's another colorful octagon still in use.

Blue stop signs are used to signify the exact same instruction as the red — basically, for drivers to cease moving — but they tend to be found in only places where the red ones aren't, such as on private property. Because government-issued signs are prohibited on private property in some locations, the blue stop sign communicates the same information but in a different color, enabling private landowners who wish to communicate the "stop" instruction the legal ability to do so. In the U.S., blue stop signs are most commonly found in Hawaii, where there's a large concentration of privately owned property as well as restrictions on state signs being used on it.