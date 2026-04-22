These Are Your Favorite Cars Named After Animals

Naming cars after animals is a long and storied tradition, around since the dawn of the automobile. Everything from rare forgotten classics, like the art deco proto-minivan Stout Scarab, to the perennial sales favorite, the Ford Mustang, have bore titles reminiscent of the nature their very existence demoralizes. Usually, but not always, a powerful animals stands in where understanding of things like horsepower and engine size fail.

Last week I asked you about your favorite cars named after critters and, as usual, you did not disappoint. The best part of this question were all the unexpected things I learned along the way — the Volkswagen Amarok references a giant wolf from Inuit legend, the Opel Manta is named after manta rays, and, somehow, I never connected "Dodge Charger" and "old timey term for warhorse" together. Guess I have to turn in my history nerd card. Scroll through and see many more vehicles from the animal kingdom.