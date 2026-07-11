Dive, Breach And Do Barrel Rolls Like A Majestic Ocean Beast In This Ridiculous 'Boat'

Each boat is operated with hand and foot controls. The hand controls are for diving and breaching capabilities; push both down for dives, pull both up to return to the surface. Pushing one hand control down while pulling another up will initiate the barrel rolls in either direction. The foot controls are easy, as pressing either the left or right pedals will turn the boat in the associated pedal's direction.

The air intake for the engine limits dives to five or six feet. Dive any deeper than recommended and you risk the engine cutting off. Yet, Seabreacher reassures prospective buyers the boat will not sink if that happens. Thanks to the natural buoyancy of the craft, they will rise to the surface. The engine actually acts as a way to fight the craft's natural buoyancy to get it to dive. Good news is if the boat were to sink, there are manual and emergency pull pins to help riders exit.

Inflatable aircraft seals keep it from taking on water, although if the person piloting the craft forgets to inflate them, there may be some leakage. That situation has its own failsafe though in an automatic bilge pumps on board that will automatically pump that water out. Sounds safe? Well, Seabreacher still warns its customers:

We strongly recommend that a support boat is present whenever you operate a Seabreacher. This is not as much for the Seabreacher but more to help keep other boaters or water users from coming too close to the vessel when it is operating. We also recommend having radio communication between the vessel and chase boat as an added precaution. We continue to use a support boat every time we go out, even after 15 years of operation.

Yikes.