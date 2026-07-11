Dive, Breach And Do Barrel Rolls Like A Majestic Ocean Beast In This Ridiculous 'Boat'
Hey fellow Millennial, when you reenacted the iconic scene from "Free Willy" when Willy (the orca whale) jumps over the rocky barrier and his friend Jesse to the ocean, did you picture yourself as Jesse, or Willy? For those of us who prefer the chaotic freedom of an airborne 8,000-pound aquatic mammal, a Northern California company has just the thing to make that dream a reality. (It'll fulfill your James Bond dreams too.)
Seabreacher describes its shark, dolphin and killer whale–shaped boats as a "twisted union of a marine mammal and a high performance fighter jet." According to the company it took 10 years to get to a place where these stable, watertight two-seater machines could withstand the punishment of thrashing around like an animal in the water. The uniqueness doesn't stop at just the fact that these boats look like ocean animals. No, these boats can help you become those ocean animals.
Shark, killer whale, or dolphin?
Offered as the X, Y, and Z models, each have their own customizable options but come equipped with a 1500-cc four-stroke supercharged engine rated at 230 horsepower that's capable of speeds of 60 mph on the water. The 1,450-pound shark-style X model has the most aggressive shape, measuring at 200 inches long and 42 inches wide. Seabreacher says the X has the ability to jump from the water at 90 degrees.
The Y Model looks like a killer whale; the company even claims the Y is "similar in size and shape to the real thing." It measures 10 inches shorter than the X, but has about the same width and weight. It also has larger wings than the X model and a fully functioning blowhole. Yeah, not only can you jump like Willy, you can celebrate with an spray of water from your very own blowhole.
Seabreacher's spiciest offering is the Z, which is available in all three body types: shark, killer whale or dolphin. This model differs from X and Y in that it comes with a fully retractable snorkel that allows the boat to do full 360-degree barrel rolls on the surface of the water.
How to cut through the water like a true ocean predator
Each boat is operated with hand and foot controls. The hand controls are for diving and breaching capabilities; push both down for dives, pull both up to return to the surface. Pushing one hand control down while pulling another up will initiate the barrel rolls in either direction. The foot controls are easy, as pressing either the left or right pedals will turn the boat in the associated pedal's direction.
The air intake for the engine limits dives to five or six feet. Dive any deeper than recommended and you risk the engine cutting off. Yet, Seabreacher reassures prospective buyers the boat will not sink if that happens. Thanks to the natural buoyancy of the craft, they will rise to the surface. The engine actually acts as a way to fight the craft's natural buoyancy to get it to dive. Good news is if the boat were to sink, there are manual and emergency pull pins to help riders exit.
Inflatable aircraft seals keep it from taking on water, although if the person piloting the craft forgets to inflate them, there may be some leakage. That situation has its own failsafe though in an automatic bilge pumps on board that will automatically pump that water out. Sounds safe? Well, Seabreacher still warns its customers:
We strongly recommend that a support boat is present whenever you operate a Seabreacher. This is not as much for the Seabreacher but more to help keep other boaters or water users from coming too close to the vessel when it is operating. We also recommend having radio communication between the vessel and chase boat as an added precaution. We continue to use a support boat every time we go out, even after 15 years of operation.
Yikes.
Your dreams can come true starting at $93,000
So, ready to make your dreams come true? These boats are built to order and require a $40,000 deposit to get things rolling. The starting price is $93,000, and that doesn't include options like a 325-hp performance engine upgrade, a depth finder, speaker upgrades, and custom airbrushing and artwork. You'll have to contact Seabreacher to find out how much all of that costs. While these models come looking like the big bad marine life of the ocean, you can make the exteriors look even more intriguing or obnoxious — you can look at the photos for yourself. Then you'll just have to wait 60-80 days for the company to finish the build before you get to approve the build and test it out for yourself.
The company has also released a new craft called the Jet Shark, which is not quite as mammal-shaped as the Seabreacher models but does accommodate more passengers (up to five adults), and sports a Kodiak marine V8 engine with outputs of 400 hp or 600 hp.