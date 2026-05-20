SUV Explosion Rocks Wall Street, No One Hurt Includling Stock Market

Summer has arrived in New York City. The thermometer crept north of 90 degrees this week, but the Knicks aren't the only thing on fire. A crossover SUV exploded near the Charging Bull statue on Tuesday. While the sight of people fleeing a smoke plume engulfing the streets of Lower Manhattan is always unsettling, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the gas-powered car's blaze and resulting blast is still under investigation. But more importantly for some people on Wall Street, the market is up today.

The first people on the scene, less than a quarter-mile from the New York Stock Exchange, were phone-wielding bystanders eager to record the burning vehicle. Eventually, the car burst into a fireball with a massive cloud of black smoke. According to WABC, the FDNY responded to the fire near the intersection of Broadway and Stone Street at 5:42 p.m. It took just over an hour for firefighters to extinguish the blaze. There wasn't much of a car left, but it appeared to be the charred remains of a fourth-generation Toyota RAV4.