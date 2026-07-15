Why The Slate Truck Switched Battery Types Before Going On Sale

It's not that strange for an automaker to change a few details when moving a prototype into production, and that's what happened to the all-electric Slate truck. However, there's one particular detail here that really caught our eye: When Slate showed off an early model in April of 2025, the truck was going to offer a pair of battery packs that relied on nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry. The starting point would be a 52.7-kWh setup good for a range of 150 miles, with buyers able to choose an optional 84.3-kWh pack capable of delivering 240 miles of range.

Yet, when pricing for the production Slate pickup truck was recently revealed — at $24,950 – so was a whole new approach to its batteries. The one and only battery system listed for the truck now is based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, features a 65-kWh capacity, and can deliver 205 miles of total range.

Now, using LFP batteries does lead to some significant benefits versus NMC alternatives, and we'll touch on those next. But the main reason Slate didn't initially go the LFP route was that it originally wanted its truck to qualify for the dearly departed national EV tax credit. That took LFP batteries off the table, since those are usually sourced from Chinese companies and would have disqualified the Slate truck. As a result, the prototype was spec'ed with NMC batteries from South Korea instead. The good news is that Slate trucks remain cheap, at least if you don't go overboard on the options.