Pros And Cons Of Aftermarket Dash Cams Vs. Built-In Camera Systems

The aftermarket dashcam also has its set of cons, and this goes beyond messy wires and being a thief's target. Installing an aftermarket dashcam is often a job better left to professionals. You aren't just slapping a camera onto the windshield — you are routing power lines around side-curtain airbags, tucking wires under weatherstripping, and trying to snake cables all the way to the rear hatch through rubber conduits that never want to cooperate. One wrong move, and you've snapped an expensive plastic retaining clip, leaving you with a permanent, annoying interior rattle that will drive you crazy for the next five years.

Then there is the dreaded battery drain issue. Unlike an OEM system that communicates directly with the car's native power management module, an aftermarket camera is an uninvited guest in your car's electrical system. If you want to use its advanced "parking mode" features, you have to hardwire it to the fuse box. And if the low-voltage cutoff switch on your aftermarket hardware fails — or if you set it incorrectly – the camera will happily sip power until your vehicle's battery is completely dead, which will usually take one to two days.

Aftermarket dashcams spend 100% of their lives glued to one of the hottest areas of your car — the glass windshield, baking under direct sunlight. Cheap units that use cheap lithium-ion batteries instead of supercapacitors can literally swell, crack, and fail when temperatures inside the cabin cross 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Even if the camera survives, the intense heat combined with the constant, high-bitrate cycle of 4K recording places immense stress on the microSD card. If you don't buy an expensive, industrial-grade "high endurance" card, the camera could quietly fry the storage media, and you won't even know it's conked off.