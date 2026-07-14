MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi Wants To Be The Next Star Nürburgring 24 Debutant
While Max Verstappen's rookie outing at May's Nürburgring 24 Hours didn't end with a race victory, it's difficult to remember anything in recent history that so bolstered the fervor around the iconic race. Now, another world champion wants a piece of the GT3 action around the Green Hell. Valentino Rossi is aiming to secure his Nordschleife permit by the end of this racing season. The nine-time world champion has been cutting his teeth in sports car racing since his retirement from MotoGP in 2021.
Getting a license to race around the Green Hell isn't as straightforward as passing a written test and paying a registration fee. It must be earned in competition with entry-level equipment. According to Motorsport.com, Rossi and his management team are looking to book a one-off appearance in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie. The 47-year-old needs to complete eight incident-free laps in an NLS race to earn his B Permit. The only caveat is that Rossi's status as a BMW factory driver restricts his potential landing spots to teams that race BMWs. Just his luck that the new M2 Racing is a car of choice for teams focusing on helping aspiring drivers get their permits.
Rossi's so busy with racing that he can't find a weekend to get his permit
If he wants to compete in next year's Nürburgring 24 Hours while keeping his current schedule, the clock is ticking for Rossi to obtain his B Permit. After two seasons in the FIA World Endurance Championship, Rossi opted to retire from the marquee series. According to Sportscar 365, the Italian stepped away because of a distaste for mixed-class racing alongside prototypes and a desire to cut down his travel. Instead, he's expanded his commitments in two SRO-run series: GT World Challenge Europe and the Intercontinental GT Challenge. The clashes between NLS and SRO events reduce Rossi's chances of getting a permit, but there are a few open dates.
Before you start fantasizing, I'm going to temper your expectations on the potential inter-generational showdown between Rossi and Verstappen. Red Bull's F1 ace was phenomenal in his N24 debut, and only a driveshaft failure derailed what would have been a commanding victory. While a serviceable hand in a multi-driver lineup, Rossi just isn't nearly as capable behind the wheel. He finished on the podium seven times in WEC and IGTC over the last two seasons, with a lone victory at the 2025 Indianapolis 8 Hour. Regardless of the mismatch, fans will still come out in force to see this spectacle. We just need F1's schedule to give Verstappen the weekend free to have some fun.