MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi Wants To Be The Next Star Nürburgring 24 Debutant

While Max Verstappen's rookie outing at May's Nürburgring 24 Hours didn't end with a race victory, it's difficult to remember anything in recent history that so bolstered the fervor around the iconic race. Now, another world champion wants a piece of the GT3 action around the Green Hell. Valentino Rossi is aiming to secure his Nordschleife permit by the end of this racing season. The nine-time world champion has been cutting his teeth in sports car racing since his retirement from MotoGP in 2021.

Getting a license to race around the Green Hell isn't as straightforward as passing a written test and paying a registration fee. It must be earned in competition with entry-level equipment. According to Motorsport.com, Rossi and his management team are looking to book a one-off appearance in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie. The 47-year-old needs to complete eight incident-free laps in an NLS race to earn his B Permit. The only caveat is that Rossi's status as a BMW factory driver restricts his potential landing spots to teams that race BMWs. Just his luck that the new M2 Racing is a car of choice for teams focusing on helping aspiring drivers get their permits.