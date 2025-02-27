BMW Celebrates GT3 Driver Valentino Rossi's Birthday With A Special Edition M4 CS

Even though this special edition M4 will be available for the public to purchase, Rossi was so involved in the design process that you'd think this was a one-off just for him. You'll be able to spot the M4 CS Edition VR46 from a mile away thanks to the prominent use of the number 46. Not just a reference to Rossi's age, the number has become his trademark in racing, with MotoGP retiring the number after he left the sport. Massive "46" decals adorn each side of the M4, and which of the two available colors you choose for the M4 CS Edition VR46 determines what color the decals will be. If you go for Marina Bay Blue the 46 gets finished in Tanzanite Blue, but choose the matte Frozen Tanzanite Blue and the 46 will be Frozen Marina Bay Blue.

Up front, the surround for BMW's signature kidney grilles is painted in Sao Paulo Yellow, Rossi's signature color. That yellow is also used on one of the v-spokes on each of the car's forged alloy wheels to indicate where the valve stem is, on accent stripes for the door frames and trunk, and on the brake calipers. The M4's carbon roof gets even more special treatment. A large "VR46" logo is hand-painted in yellow on the roof with Rossi's autograph on top of it.