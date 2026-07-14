Kia Recalls 462,869 Tellurides For Potential Fire Risk, Again

It seems that Kia may be taking a page out of Ford's recall playbook. Remember that Telluride recall from 2024 for seat motors that could overheat and catch fire? Kia just issued another recall for exactly the same problem, covering exactly the same vehicles it recalled the first time.

The original recall covered 462,869 Tellurides, from model year 2020 through 2024. As we wrote back then:

According to the recall, external impacts to the front seat side cover, the panel that houses the power seat controls, or the seat slide knob can cause the switch covers to come loose. If that happens, it can misalign the seat motor, causing it to run continuously and potentially overheat, increasing fire risk whether the vehicle is in motion or parked.

To fix this, Kia replaced the seat slide knob with one of a different design and also installed a bracket that was supposed to reinforce the power seat switch back cover, preventing it from getting dislodged in the first place. According to the new recall, the same problem could still occur because the original recall fix may not have been made correctly. As a result, the same vehicles that were recalled previously will have to go back to have the issue fixed correctly.