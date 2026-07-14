Kia Recalls 462,869 Tellurides For Potential Fire Risk, Again
It seems that Kia may be taking a page out of Ford's recall playbook. Remember that Telluride recall from 2024 for seat motors that could overheat and catch fire? Kia just issued another recall for exactly the same problem, covering exactly the same vehicles it recalled the first time.
The original recall covered 462,869 Tellurides, from model year 2020 through 2024. As we wrote back then:
According to the recall, external impacts to the front seat side cover, the panel that houses the power seat controls, or the seat slide knob can cause the switch covers to come loose. If that happens, it can misalign the seat motor, causing it to run continuously and potentially overheat, increasing fire risk whether the vehicle is in motion or parked.
To fix this, Kia replaced the seat slide knob with one of a different design and also installed a bracket that was supposed to reinforce the power seat switch back cover, preventing it from getting dislodged in the first place. According to the new recall, the same problem could still occur because the original recall fix may not have been made correctly. As a result, the same vehicles that were recalled previously will have to go back to have the issue fixed correctly.
A (hopefully) permanent fix this time
Instead of trying the exact same repair again, Kia dealers will add an electronic fuse assembly to the seat motor circuit. This should cut the power if it detects a high current draw for an extended period of time, such as when a seat reaches its limit of motion. Either version of the seat control switches may still get jammed under extreme conditions, but the new fuse should prevent the heat build-up and potential resulting fire that the recall is addressing.
Owners who need to bring their Telluride in for this recall will be notified between August 13 and 19, 2026. However, if you got the first recall, you can count on being included in this one, too, as the number of vehicles recalled is identical. Not every 2020 through 2024 Telluride is included. You'll be able to search the NHTSA website to see if your VIN is included starting July 17. Until then, Kia suggests parking outside and away from other structures and vehicles.
The good news is that only 1% of recalled vehicles are suspected of actually having this defect. The Drive reports that there have been just 11 reports from customers of melted motors, only seven reported fires, and no reported injuries as a result. In the big picture, vehicle fires in general have been on the decline for 40 years. While this is a serious issue that you should take care of, chances are excellent that your Telluride will not turn into a car-b-que before then.