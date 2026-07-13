The Chrysler Conquest Wasn't Really A Chrysler, It Was Mitsubishi's Last Rear-Drive Sports Car

The front-engine rear-drive coupe was a Mitsubishi staple for decades until the Starion's death in 1989. The three-diamond brand's incredible Starion sports coupe ran a short life from 1982 to just 1989, making a big impact in that time before fading away in favor of rally-inspired all-wheel-drive machines the following decade. With four-wheel independent suspension and a large 2.6-liter four-cylinder engine, this car was an instant success on racetracks. Sales were steady, buoyed by badge engineering a captive import called the Conquest for Chrysler, Plymouth, and Dodge dealerships, but never matched its contemporaries.

The underappreciated Radwood-era sports car is still available for peanuts compared to the Mustangs, Supras, RX-7s, and Porsche 944s it was favorably compared against in its day. The box-flared wedgy design is among the most anachronistically exciting to see today, and the car was extremely technologically advanced compared to its contemporaries, making it something of a cult classic in 2026. The Starion got its flowers in its day, but is often left out of the current conversation, and that's a shame.

Mitsubishi Starion (and its siblings) sales peaked just shy of 20,000 units in the mid-1980s, but dramatically fell to fewer than 2,000 units in 1989. It was a technological powerhouse, but economic turmoil in the U.S. and Japan's inflationary bubble economy of the late 1980s meant the customer base dried up right as the price was increasing. Through its entire run the Starion was more expensive than its competitive set (save the Porsche), and got its sales numbers clock cleaned by the larger and heavier Nissan 300ZX. Perhaps the biggest problem the Starion faced was bungled branding and an unserious marketing strategy. In a way the car was responsible for its own downfall, but we'll get more into that later.