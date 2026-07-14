5 Formula 1 Drivers To Get Race Bans (And What They Did)

The news of Grosjean's retirement from the world of Formula 1 at the end of the 2020 season hardly came as much of a surprise after he suffered a horrendous, life-threatening crash that year. As far as bad days go, that has to be one of Grosjean's worst, but another day he probably wants to forget took place back in 2012, when a race ban came his way after an incident at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the 2012 Belgian Grand Prix. This was the first race ban dished out in 18 years, demonstrating just how rarely these come about. The incident in question saw Grosjean cross the track at corner one, into the path of Lewis Hamilton's McLaren. Both cars lost control at this point and wound up hitting Alonso and Perez, forcing all four drivers to retire from the race. Other drivers picked up damage too, but were able to continue, at least.

After reviewing Grosjean's driving, the stewards noted he had breached two articles of the sport's formal regulations, in addition to breaching the following rule of the FIA's sporting regulations: It is not permitted to drive any car unnecessarily slowly, erratically, or in a manner deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers at any time. Eliminating the championship leaders from the race certainly didn't help him win any popularity contests either. Consequently, Grosjean was forced to miss the following Italian Grand Prix, and no appeal to the decision was made from his then-team Lotus.