Why You Won't Find This Tire Brand On A New Ford, Probably Ever Again

The Ford Explorer is a popular choice for today's drivers, with the Blue Oval selling 222,706 of them last year — making it the best-selling three-row SUV in the country for 2025. Go back 25 years, though, and the company was likely wondering if the Explorer had a future at all. That's because the brand's big SUV was caught up in a massive recall of Firestone tires in 2000. The Explorer itself wasn't recalled as part of the issue, but the automaker would spend billions of dollars trying to make things right, and it cost Ford plenty in terms of consumer trust, too. Meanwhile, the broken trust between Ford and Firestone meant the end of nearly a century of cooperation dating back to the companies' respective founders.

Henry Ford's Model T rode on Harvey Firestone's pneumatic tires as far back as 1905, and the two entrepreneurs would become close friends, too. For example, together with Thomas Edison and John Burroughs — the latter of whom was a famed naturalist of the time – the "Four Vagabonds" took a series of long-distance road trips together in the late 1910s/early 1920s. Ford would go on to use Firestone as a regular tire supplier — although not an exclusive one — right up to the recall crisis.

And to be clear, this was a crisis. We sometimes poke fun at Ford's current spate of recalls, ranging from the F-150's unexpected downshifts to the bad backup cameras for the Edge and Bronco. However, the Firestone situation was no joke, as it led to the deaths of at least 174 people while injuring more than 700.