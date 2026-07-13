Why NASA Is Going With Fuel Cells Instead Of Batteries For Energy Storage On The Moon

How do you power a home 238,900 miles from any electrical grid? The long-term goal of NASA's Artemis program is to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon, but the task is far simpler said than done. NASA is currently testing regenerative fuel cells for future use on the lunar surface. While batteries are the typical choice to store electricity, the space agency's decision to develop fuel cells was significantly influenced by the conditions on the Moon.

In humanity's only comparable example, the International Space Station uses solar panels to generate electricity and stores excess energy in lithium-ion batteries. However, sunlight is far from abundant on the Moon, with nights lasting two weeks. NASA's fuel cell solution would convert hydrogen and oxygen gas into water, heat, and electricity. The excess water would then be used to recharge the cell by being split into its component hydrogen and oxygen.

A fuel cell would also be more logistically convenient. Despite being as long as a small car and as tall as a person, the current test unit weighs less than a similarly-sized battery. Energy density is important when launch payload costs are measured in thousands of dollars per pound. Dr. Kerrigan Cain, the testing team's lead engineer, said: