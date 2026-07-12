NYC Congestion Pricing Cut EMS Response Times By Over A Minute As It's Wild Success Continues

The resistance against a Manhattan congestion pricing zone was so fierce that it took New York City to implement the program. When the zone finally came into force in January 2025, the foretold doom and gloom never arrived. It's been quite the opposite, actually. A new academic paper published on Monday found that ambulance travel times within the zone have improved by 63 to 70 seconds, adding to the laundry list of benefits of congestion pricing. I hope it's not news to you that traffic moves faster when there are fewer cars on the road.

A second in New York is a minute everywhere else, but every moment matters in a medical emergency no matter where you are. The paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the travel-time savings for emergency medical services weren't evenly distributed. Pre-treatment, driving to the scene reduced times by only 7 to 9 seconds. The lion's share of time loss was in transporting patients to the hospital, 54 to 59 seconds. The time improvements were also largest near the congestion zone's northern border along 60th Street. Co-author Brad Humphreys, a West Virginia University economics professor, told Gothamist: