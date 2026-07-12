Here's How Much A 2022 Polestar 2 Has Depreciated In 4 Years
The Polestar 2 arrived as Polestar's first true volume EV intended to compete directly against the Tesla Model 3. For 2022, Polestar restructured the lineup around two versions: a front-wheel-drive Single Motor trim and an all-wheel-drive Dual Motor trim. Polestar's own August 2021 pricing announcement set a starting MSRP of $45,900 for the Single Motor and $49,900 for the Dual Motor, before the $1,300 destination charge. Four years on, Kelley Blue Book lists the current private-party values of $19,000 and $21,400 for the Single Motor and Dual Motor trims, respectively. That comes out to a depreciation of $28,200 (roughly 60%) on the Single Motor and $29,800 (58%) on the Dual Motor trim. Edmunds' appraisal tool lands lower still for clean cars, pegging private-party values at $17,387 for the Single Motor and $19,450 for the Dual Motor.
Meanwhile, iSeeCars' broader Polestar 2 depreciation study, which isn't split out by model year, shows 46.5% depreciation at three years and 58.1% at five years, both steeper than the 54.5% five-year average for compact luxury EVs. That decline now comes with an added wrinkle: The U.S. has banned Polestar from selling new cars after 2026, citing the Connected Vehicle Rule and Polestar's majority ownership by Chinese automaker Geely. Averaging the three sources — KBB (~59%), Edmunds (~63%), and iSeeCars' average between three- and five-year estimates (52.3%) — puts four-year depreciation at roughly 58%. Applied to sticker prices, that works out to a loss of about $26,600 on the Single Motor and $29,000 on the Dual Motor. So, does that make the 2022 Polestar 2 a good buy today?
Why did the 2022 Polestar 2 lose so much value?
The depreciation curve on new cars works by shaving about 30% of their as-new value in the first two years before leveling off — but EVs fall well outside that pattern, and the Polestar 2 is no exception. iSeeCars' 2026 depreciation study puts average five-year EV depreciation at 57% — a gap CNBC separately reported at about 13 percentage points above the broader vehicle market, citing iSeeCars data. Part of that comes down to who's buying. Used car shoppers tend to be far more price-sensitive than buyers who typically purchase EVs right off the showroom floors. The 2022 Polestar 2 also aged fast on paper. Polestar's 2024 refresh switched the single-motor car to rear-wheel drive and raised its output from 231 to 299 horsepower, while EPA range on that trim climbed to 300 miles – a 30-mile jump, making the original front-wheel-drive 2022 spec look outdated within just two model years.
The Polestar 2 also carries two additional problems tied directly to where it's built. In May 2024, the Biden administration finalized a rule making vehicles with Chinese-sourced battery materials ineligible for the federal EV tax credit. That same year, the administration also raised the import tariff on Chinese-built EVs from 25% to 100%. This bracket applied directly to the China-made Polestar 2. By April 2025, Polestar had briefly pulled the 2 from its US website header amid the new tariffs, and reporting from GM Today later confirmed the automaker had discontinued the China-built 2 in the US entirely, months before the newer Connected Vehicle Rule ban ever took effect.
Is a used 2022 Polestar 2 worth it now?
The math looks tempting on paper, but a few things complicate it. Neither J.D. Power nor Consumer Reports publishes a public reliability score for the 2022 Polestar 2, and NHTSA has issued four recalls covering the car, including a battery control module fix and three separate rearview camera issues. The factory bumper-to-bumper warranty runs four years or 50,000 miles, so 2022 examples are now aging out of that coverage. However, the eight-year/100,000-mile battery and motor warranty still has meaningful time left. Certified pre-owned Polestars add two more years with unlimited mileage on top, and recent listings on Polestar's own pre-owned marketplace show 2022–2023 cars priced between $26,000 and $28,500 — above the appraisal-tool figures and closer to the real-world CarGurus average of roughly $23,000 nationwide.
That gap between appraisal-tool math and actual asking prices suggests scarcity is already propping up value. For comparison, a 2022 Tesla Model 3 has depreciated 35% over the same three-year window – five points better than the Polestar 2's 40% (via KBB). Buy one now, and you're getting a genuinely quick, well-built Tesla fighter for the price of a used Accord, with battery coverage still largely intact. However, you're also buying into a brand with a US retail footprint that's actively winding down — a trade worth making only if the discount is steep enough to offset both.