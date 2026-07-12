Here's How Much A 2022 Polestar 2 Has Depreciated In 4 Years

The Polestar 2 arrived as Polestar's first true volume EV intended to compete directly against the Tesla Model 3. For 2022, Polestar restructured the lineup around two versions: a front-wheel-drive Single Motor trim and an all-wheel-drive Dual Motor trim. Polestar's own August 2021 pricing announcement set a starting MSRP of $45,900 for the Single Motor and $49,900 for the Dual Motor, before the $1,300 destination charge. Four years on, Kelley Blue Book lists the current private-party values of $19,000 and $21,400 for the Single Motor and Dual Motor trims, respectively. That comes out to a depreciation of $28,200 (roughly 60%) on the Single Motor and $29,800 (58%) on the Dual Motor trim. Edmunds' appraisal tool lands lower still for clean cars, pegging private-party values at $17,387 for the Single Motor and $19,450 for the Dual Motor.

Meanwhile, iSeeCars' broader Polestar 2 depreciation study, which isn't split out by model year, shows 46.5% depreciation at three years and 58.1% at five years, both steeper than the 54.5% five-year average for compact luxury EVs. That decline now comes with an added wrinkle: The U.S. has banned Polestar from selling new cars after 2026, citing the Connected Vehicle Rule and Polestar's majority ownership by Chinese automaker Geely. Averaging the three sources — KBB (~59%), Edmunds (~63%), and iSeeCars' average between three- and five-year estimates (52.3%) — puts four-year depreciation at roughly 58%. Applied to sticker prices, that works out to a loss of about $26,600 on the Single Motor and $29,000 on the Dual Motor. So, does that make the 2022 Polestar 2 a good buy today?