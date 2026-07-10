New United Airlines Trial Allows Passengers To Drop Off Their Checked Bags The Night Before Flights
For many, the most aggravating part of the commercial airline experience as a passenger is waiting in line. One airline is exploring ways to make the line to its check-in counter move more efficiently. United Airlines began testing out an early drop-off baggage program called "Twilight Drop Bag" last weekend at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Guam International Airport. The Chicago-based carrier is also teasing to take the concept one step further with free at-home bag pick-up.
The "Twilight Bag Drop" concept is fairly straightforward. Passengers with an early morning flight can drop off their checked bags curbside at the terminal the night before. According to WMAQ, flights from O'Hare need to depart between 5 a.m and 9 a.m. for passengers to be eligible. Those flyers can then drop their bags off curbside at Terminal 1 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. United stated that it checked in more than 1,600 pieces of luggage via the "Twilight Bag Drop" service over the Fourth of July weekend. It's not just convenient for passengers. For United, it's shifting the heavy morning demand on staff to a less hectic time of day.
United has ambitions that include at-home bag pickup
The inherent barrier for passengers wanting to use "Twilight Bag Drop" is having to travel to the airport the day before their flight. While extremely convenient to those staying at an airport hotel, the commute to the terminal might not be worth the hassle if you're driving from an hour or more away. United Airlines might implement a solution to that issue soon. According to Live And Let's Fly, the airline is teasing free at-home bag pickup through pop-ups on its website. The pop-up indicates that the service will be available only in the Chicago area for flights from O'Hare.
United Airlines has stated that "Twilight Bag Drop" could be expanded to other hubs if it proves popular. I wouldn't be surprised if at-home bag pickup followed closely on the heels of any expansion. While United's ideas are ambitious, they aren't as extreme as Japan Airlines. In 2023, the Japanese flag carrier trialed "Any Wear, Anywhere," a clothing sharing service. Foreign travelers to Japan on JAL flights could reduce their luggage by renting clothes for their trip. JAL already operates a baggage delivery service at five different international airports in Japan for both arrivals and departures.