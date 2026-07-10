New United Airlines Trial Allows Passengers To Drop Off Their Checked Bags The Night Before Flights

For many, the most aggravating part of the commercial airline experience as a passenger is waiting in line. One airline is exploring ways to make the line to its check-in counter move more efficiently. United Airlines began testing out an early drop-off baggage program called "Twilight Drop Bag" last weekend at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Guam International Airport. The Chicago-based carrier is also teasing to take the concept one step further with free at-home bag pick-up.

The "Twilight Bag Drop" concept is fairly straightforward. Passengers with an early morning flight can drop off their checked bags curbside at the terminal the night before. According to WMAQ, flights from O'Hare need to depart between 5 a.m and 9 a.m. for passengers to be eligible. Those flyers can then drop their bags off curbside at Terminal 1 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. United stated that it checked in more than 1,600 pieces of luggage via the "Twilight Bag Drop" service over the Fourth of July weekend. It's not just convenient for passengers. For United, it's shifting the heavy morning demand on staff to a less hectic time of day.