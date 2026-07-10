These Car Design Details Really Annoy Our Readers

I love car design, but not every design is actually good. Worse than being outright bad and ugly, though, is when part of a car's design is annoying. Earlier this week I asked our readers to tell me about one particular car design detail that really annoys them, and boy did y'all deliver. Your answers ranged from broad to small and specific, with the connecting thread that they all just piss you off.

I combed through the 200-plus answers and picked out my favorites, some of which I agree with and some of which I don't, and I have rounded them up for you here. I purposefully did not include the many people who mentioned touchscreens or the lack of buttons, because those conversations annoy me more than any of these design details. Sorry! (I was shocked how almost no one said split headlights, though.) There were a lot of other good answers that I didn't include here, so once you've scrolled through this story it's worth going back and read what all your fellow Jalops said.