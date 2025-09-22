These Are Your Favorite Signature Design Elements
Last week we asked you what your favorite signature design element was, and unsurprisingly the passionate Jalopnik audience had lots to say. From small touches to major brand-defining designs, many automakers have given their cars signature styling elements to distinguish them from the swaths of similar-looking cars on todays roads.
There was some consensus in your answers, with several people mentioning different traits of BMWs and Audis throughout the years, and there were some deliciously sarcastic answers that I had to include here, too. You will probably identify the sarcastic answers immediately, so I won't spoil the surprise in the introduction.
I said my favorite signature design element was the tall taillights that adorn the back of Volvo's wagons and SUVs. My love of these tall slim lights started with the iconic Volvo 850 wagon of the 1990s, and I still believe that model has the best full height taillights, with the precious little Volvo C30 coming in a close second place. These are just a few of my favorite answers to the question, so feel free to go back and read the other answers, it seems as though you guys really like cars or something. These are some of your favorite signature design elements.
Alfa Romeo's scudetto grille
I'm gonna go with Alfa's triangular grille. It's distinct without being too in-your-face and it doesn't take up more space than it needs to.
Followed by Morgan's old-timey body designs.
Submitted by: Bossrday
Dodge's crosshair grille
I didn't love the cars or the design elements, but I respected Dodge back in the day (2000s?) when they did a good job of incorporating the cross-hair grill design on all of their cars. it made for a strong, consistent brand element.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Jeep's seven-slot grille
As much as I don't like modern Jeeps, I love that the grill has remained basically the same since the '40s.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
The original Audi R8's side blades
I've always loved the side blades on the earlier Audi R8. It gets broken up on the newer generations, but man how good is that original design holding up after all these years.
Submitted by: Ryan Brenn
BMW's angel eye headlights
Love 'em or hate 'em, you have to admit that Angel Eyes were iconic. I still love them.
Submitted by: WeryPert1
BMW's dual headlights
Big fan of the classic BMW double headlight, was very sorry to see it go.
Submitted by: Rayce Archer
Pontiac's signature split grille
I have long been a fan of Pontiac's split-grille design theme. They made it work across all their car lines over decades after it showed up in 1959. Went away in 1960 but came back and stayed. Some of my favorite iterations are on Firebirds, (67-68 and all the 2nd gen) GTO's (especially the 69 with hidden headlights) and their full-size models, with the 66 Bonneville and 2+2 being a standout. A nice example of a 66 2+2 that one could argue is technically a 4-split but still falls within the overall theme.
Submitted by: Dan60
Saab's quirky key placement, night panel, and waffle-style air vents
There's a few Saab design elements that I love.
First is having the ignition key between the seats. It's for safety and was unique in the auto industry.
2nd is the "Night Panel" that turned off dashboard lights for everything but the speedometer so you have pretty much distraction free night driving. Of course if anything required the drivers attention the proper guage or indicator would light up.
3rd is the "Waffle" style air vents with the joystick directional control. just perfect to get the air exactly where you want it.
Submitted by: Saabster
Ford's signature recalls
ford recalls
Submitted by: Andy Kalmowitz
Tail fins
Big beautiful fins 😍
Submitted by: Jimboy Junio
The Ford Mustang's three-bar taillights
3 vertical red tail-lamps on the Mustang.
Submitted by: Mark Horning
The Hofmeister Kink
This is so widely used that it probably can't be considered a signature design element, but I've always been a fan of the Hofmeister kink. I can't say why, but my eye is always drawn to it on cars that use it. Cars as diverse as BMWs to the last couple of years of the Impala SS.
Submitted by: Mike-NB
Audi's LED daytime running lights
Remember in the early 2000s when Audi first started the LED daytime running light trend? Now THAT was a design element. So much so that if you saw one you immediately knew it was an Audi.
Submitted by: JonRob 951
The Acura beak
The Acura Beak.
I should mention I am a man of horrible taste.
Submitted by: Fireonthehorizon
The Subaru WRX STI's gaping hood scoop and exaggerated spoiler
Kinda torn between the WRX STI hood scoop and that outrageous spoiler wing
Submitted by: Anonuser69