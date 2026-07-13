How Engineers Design Tires That Can Handle The Heat Of Steel Mills

The tires of a loader, transporter, or industrial equipment in a steel mill undergo a type of abuse that will make standard tires scream in agony. Most car tires have an 185°F (85°C) threshold, and operating the tire beyond that causes premature wear, traction loss, and blowouts. As you can probably imagine, things are different inside a steel factory. The blast furnace for melting or purifying raw steel can hit a scorching 2,900°F (1600°C), while hot slag can reach a sweltering 2,732°F (1500°C).

At those temperatures, standard pneumatic tires have no chance against the extreme demands of working in a steel mill. The heat will soften and degrade the rubber to the point of failure. When that happens, tire explosions are imminent, or the tire will be highly unstable under heavy load, leading to potential accidents and costly downtime. It's why the heavy-duty equipment at steel factories is fitted with purpose-built, heat-resistant solid tires, which are aren't used in cars for any number of reasons, but are better suited to heavy-duty work.

These purpose-built tires don't need air to support the carrier's weight and are much like the solid tires of a child's bicycle. The difference is the rubber compound and construction. Heat-resistant tires are made from a mix of pure rubber, synthetic rubber, and a unique blend of additives that are concocted to withstand extreme heat. The bespoke ingredients also make the tire tougher and more durable against cuts. Steel mill tires also have a layered or ventilated construction for efficient heat dissipation, while the sidewalls are further reinforced to reduce flex and offer better stability under load.