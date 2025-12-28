Here's Why Semi Truck Drivers Choose Snow Chains Instead Of Winter Tires

While many travelers can avoid areas like high-elevation mountain passes or wait out severe winter storms, truckers are on the road every day of the year. The first semi truck was invented in 1898 to transport the earliest American cars, but semis have expanded greatly since, hauling a wide variety of goods, including food, electronics, and oil.

While winter tires offer features that help them adapt and perform better on snow, sometimes that's not enough, especially when surfaces get icy. Since semi trucks can have a legal limit of up to 80,000 pounds fully loaded, one of these rigs sliding out of control across the road can be a disaster, or at least a dangerous close call like this big rig losing control on a snowy Wyoming highway:

During inclement weather, authorities keep a close eye on the condition of the roads, and in places like Washington state, they'll institute mandatory chain use for some vehicles in certain areas at specific times. While rules vary by state, often semi trucks are required to install tire chains even if passenger vehicles don't have to. And failure to do so is not only illegal, but can carry hefty fines. In Oregon for example, commercial vehicles' drivers face a minimum fine of $880 for disregarding a chain notice.