Here's Everything We Know About The Crash China Doesn't Want You To Know About

On June 26, a two-seater light aircraft crashed into Citic Tower in Beijing, China. The pilot was killed, and 13 others were injured. Immediately afterwards, the Chinese government told us... virtually nothing. In fact, China went the other direction, pulling down any reference to, video of, or post about the crash. The government scrubbed the internet clean, picked the debris up off the street, boarded up the tower's broken windows, and moved along. Even CCTV, the state's television broadcaster, made no mention of the crash — despite the fact that it was literally across the street.

It's now been about two weeks, and at last, more information is starting to trickle out. The investigation is ongoing and Beijing still seems to want to sweep this all under the rug, but a picture is starting to emerge now. At minimum, this was a catastrophic breach of China's air defenses right in the heart of its capital. At worst, this was an attempted mass murder by a deeply unwell individual.

What we know is that a 66-year-old man identified only as Liu took off in a Sunward Aurora SA60L from Beijing Shifosi Airport about a half-hour before the crash, per Reuters. He was part of a larger formation flight, but eventually split off unexpectedly and ceased communication with air traffic control, per the Financial Times. After that, an incoming Airbus A330 had to take evasive maneuvers to avoid hitting Liu. At 5:55 p.m., he struck the east side of Citic Tower, Beijing's tallest skyscraper. All we know about Liu is that he got his pilot's license in 2021, he was divorced... and his diary was full of suicidal references. A statement from the Chinese government said the crash was caused by "personal reasons," per the BBC.