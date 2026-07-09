McLaren 788HS Is Allegedly The Best And Final Iteration Of This V8 Supercar

For the 788HS, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8's output has been boosted to 777 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, an increase of 37 horses over the 750S and 22 hp more than the 765LT. The engine mount calibration is specific to the 788HS for "heightened engagement and connection between powertrain and driver without compromising long-distance usability." McLaren says the 788HS needs 2.8 seconds to sprint from 0 to 60 mph, a tick slower than the 750S (chalk that up to the new aero), but its 0-to-124-mph time of 7.0 seconds is a couple tenths quicker. Top speed is 205 mph, the same as the 765LT.

McLaren

Bringing you down from those speeds are carbon-ceramic brakes based on the ones from the Senna, with six-piston forged aluminum front calipers that have an integrated cooling system. The linked-hydraulic suspension system has HS-specific tuning as well, and the front end sits 0.2 inch lower than a 750S. Body control, precision and responsiveness are all said to be improved. This is also the first McLaren of this class to get center-lock wheels, with the option of a "super lightweight" wheel.

As for that quad-exit titanium exhaust, in addition to being louder on start-up and sounding more intense across the rev range, McLaren says its "carefully engineered induction and exhaust sound symposer technologies immerse occupants in the unmistakable soundtrack." The 765LT and 750S already sound incredible, so I can't wait to hear the 788HS for myself. I mean, who doesn't love an 8,500-rpm redline?