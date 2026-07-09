McLaren 788HS Is Allegedly The Best And Final Iteration Of This V8 Supercar
It's a bit hard to believe, but it's been nearly a decade since the launch of the McLaren 720S, with the mid-engine supercar first being revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017. Since then we've gotten faster variants like the 765LT, the 750S facelift, and tons of special editions and limited-run cars spun off of this chassis and engine. On Thursday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, McLaren has unveiled what it describes as "the definitive and final evolution" of this supercar family. Uh huh, sure. I'll believe that when the last one of these has rolled off the production line.
For this new model, McLaren has resurrected the High Sport name that was previously used on the MP4-12C and MSO HS, two super rare track-focused models created by the McLaren Special Operations division. The new car is called 788HS, with the number referring to the V8 engine's output in PS. In addition to extra power, the McLaren 788HS has an awesome aerodynamics package, a unique chassis setup, and a titanium exhaust that's said to sound even more intense. Only 100 coupes and 100 spiders will be made for worldwide consumption.
777 horsepower is a good amount
For the 788HS, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8's output has been boosted to 777 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, an increase of 37 horses over the 750S and 22 hp more than the 765LT. The engine mount calibration is specific to the 788HS for "heightened engagement and connection between powertrain and driver without compromising long-distance usability." McLaren says the 788HS needs 2.8 seconds to sprint from 0 to 60 mph, a tick slower than the 750S (chalk that up to the new aero), but its 0-to-124-mph time of 7.0 seconds is a couple tenths quicker. Top speed is 205 mph, the same as the 765LT.
Bringing you down from those speeds are carbon-ceramic brakes based on the ones from the Senna, with six-piston forged aluminum front calipers that have an integrated cooling system. The linked-hydraulic suspension system has HS-specific tuning as well, and the front end sits 0.2 inch lower than a 750S. Body control, precision and responsiveness are all said to be improved. This is also the first McLaren of this class to get center-lock wheels, with the option of a "super lightweight" wheel.
As for that quad-exit titanium exhaust, in addition to being louder on start-up and sounding more intense across the rev range, McLaren says its "carefully engineered induction and exhaust sound symposer technologies immerse occupants in the unmistakable soundtrack." The 765LT and 750S already sound incredible, so I can't wait to hear the 788HS for myself. I mean, who doesn't love an 8,500-rpm redline?
More downforce and more wing
The big change to the front end is the S-duct in the hood, with air flowing through a new center inlet in the bumper. Enlarged air intakes are surrounded by a more prominent and complex splitter design, with little flics at the edges just ahead of the front wheel arches, and the side skirts are also more aggressive. The rear bumper is similar in design to the 765LT's, but the F1-inspired lower diffuser is new.
It wouldn't be an HS model without a big rear wing, and boy does the 788S have one. We don't have many details beyond that it's an active with adjustable angles, and the louvered panel it mounts to improves cooling and aerodynamics. McLaren says that with all of the aero tweaks added up, the 788HS has 10% more downforce than the 765LT. All of the HS modifications are made from carbon fiber, and the car weights just 2,789 pounds dry, 26 pounds less than a 750S (but 80 more than a 765LT). That gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 614 hp per tonne, better than any of its predecessors.
I particularly like the 788HS' contrasting stripe option that runs the length of the car and shows off the front S-duct, and the new wheels look quite cool too. Coupes will get a roof scoop that looks amazing, and McLaren will offer exposed carbon-fiber bodywork for the first time. Of course, MSO will let you spec your 788HS basically however you want.
This means a replacement is near
The interior gets a special perforation pattern for the upholstery, a carbon-fiber center console, and of course a bunch of 788HS logos and a dedication plaque with the car's serial number. Both cars in the press photos have the carbon-fiber bucket seats that have been dubbed the "Senna seats," as that's the model they were first used in, but I wouldn't be surprised if one of McLaren's more comfortable seat designs are an option.
We don't yet know how much the 788HS will cost, but it's likely they're all sold out already, or at least will be by the end of this weekend. In the release, McLaren's chief commercial officer Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer said, "The new McLaren 788HS has been designed and engineered with a singular focus; to deliver a visceral experience and captivating drive through its precise balance of performance, sound, dynamism and individuality. It represents the ultimate expression of our supercar series that began with the 720S and becomes only the third McLaren to wear our HS designation – a fitting finale for a much loved and critically acclaimed car."
What makes this car really exciting? Well, if it really is the last of the model like McLaren says, that means a replacement will probably arrive sooner rather than later. I'd guess it will be revealed at some point in 2027 — and we already know it'll share the W1's hybrid V8.