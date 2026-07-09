What Car Design Did You Once Hate But Now Love?

Design trends are fleeting. Remember when skinny jeans and ankle socks were all the rage among the Young And Hip? Now it seems as though you are criminally chopped and unc if you even have either of those outdated accoutrements in your wardrobe, but at least those baggy jeans you have buried in your drawers from the nineties are back in fashion! If you don't know what chopped or unc mean, we'll give you a few minutes to find your reading glasses and look them up on Urban Dictionary.

Generally speaking, automotive design is not immune to the transient tastes and trends either — I'm looking at you, jelly bean-shaped '90s cars and gaudy '70s Malaise-era motorized mistakes. Some car designs transcend the transient and become all but universally loved, and for today's question I want to know what car design you once hated but now love. It's okay to change your mind every now and again. Share your answer in the comments section down below, there are no wrong answers.