What Car Design Did You Once Hate But Now Love?
Design trends are fleeting. Remember when skinny jeans and ankle socks were all the rage among the Young And Hip? Now it seems as though you are criminally chopped and unc if you even have either of those outdated accoutrements in your wardrobe, but at least those baggy jeans you have buried in your drawers from the nineties are back in fashion! If you don't know what chopped or unc mean, we'll give you a few minutes to find your reading glasses and look them up on Urban Dictionary.
Generally speaking, automotive design is not immune to the transient tastes and trends either — I'm looking at you, jelly bean-shaped '90s cars and gaudy '70s Malaise-era motorized mistakes. Some car designs transcend the transient and become all but universally loved, and for today's question I want to know what car design you once hated but now love. It's okay to change your mind every now and again. Share your answer in the comments section down below, there are no wrong answers.
I once hated the Lexus SC 430's design, but now I love it
I might be alone on this one, but I was not a fan of the Lexus SC 430's design when it came out, or for the quarter of a century between then and now. I can't quite explain what changed; perhaps it was spurred on by the ire caused whenever automakers release a new design with split headlights and an interior brimming with black mirrors (aka screens). Regardless of what caused my change of heart, I've recently grown a significant appreciation for the design of Lexus' two-plus-two retractable hardtop.
I have especially fallen in love with the pre-facelift design. I think its smooth, rounded front end combined with its oversized headlights and the small yet prominent grille make quite an elegant statement. I'm still a bit iffy about its rear-end, but I've really grown to love its looks. The SC 430's design was allegedly inspired by the French Riviera, and though I don't necessarily see the resemblance, I have developed a lot of adoration for its unique looks. What about you?