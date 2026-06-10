These Are The Worst Current Automotive Trends, According To You

luxe interiors.

We have come to expect so much from cars and then we wonder why there aren't any cheap options. "Ugh, the dash feels like fisher price plastic!" "The steering wheel isn't even heated!" "sure it's a manual but it's only a basic 5-speed." We are spoiled but we want it cheap.

I was at a car show this weekend. One of the cars I saw was a Ferrari California and the interior was honestly pretty simple and pedestrian compared to what we expect from even the most basic cars today. The 911 targa was positively spartan to the point that you could easily see where the carpet stopped and the metal beneath was showing. Cars we think of as enormous iron giants- Montereys, continentals- the interiors were tiny compared even with something as basic as my Outback- I would much rather sit in the back seat of my outback than the back seat of a 41 continental. The triumph tr3 was essentially a go cart by modern standards.

We want simple, basic and cheap but the second we see it on the sales floor, we turn away. We need a return to functional basic interior design for cars but for that to happen we need to be OK with basic. Yes, the dash is hard plastic. The carpet is thin, it's really only just under your feet and that's fine. It's just as safe as a more expensive car but the sound deadening and electronics are pretty basic. And that's fine.

We need to learn to be ok with basic.