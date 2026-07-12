Signs Your Torque Converter Is About To Quit

The torque converter is an integral part of a vehicle's automatic transmission. Manual cars have no torque converters, and instead use a flywheel and a clutch to transfer the engine's power to the transmission. In an automatic car, the torque converter replaces the flywheel, which is why automatic cars have flex plates that bolt directly to the engine's crankshaft. Knowing the basics of how a torque converter works will make it easier to determine if the darn thing is about to quit.

The torque converter has three basic functions. First, it's a fluid coupling that uses automatic transmission fluid (ATF) to transfer power to the transmission. Second, it also drives a pump that distributes ATF to other parts of the transmission. Third, torque converters have a stator between the impeller and turbine to multiply torque output by forcefully routing ATF back to the impeller.

If the torque converter goes bad and is unable to perform any of its intended functions, it will display alarming symptoms. The most common is transmission shuddering or a vibrating sensation at highway speeds. The shuddering could be described as similar to going over rumble strips when accelerating. Torque converter shudder can typically be remedied and prevented by changing the ATF and adhering to the manufacturer's recommended servicing intervals.

Another symptom of a failing torque converter is grinding, rattling, whirring, or faint clicking noises when the car is moving or when shifting to Drive. Meanwhile, delayed shifting, hesitation, or harsh gear changes can be attributed to a bad torque converter. And in cases of severe neglect, a malfunctioning torque converter can cause the ATF to overheat and turn dark over time.