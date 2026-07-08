What Is Torque Converter Shudder And How To Fix It

First and foremost, the torque converter acts as a hydraulic fluid coupling between the crankshaft and transmission. It allows the engine to freely spin when the vehicle isn't in motion, but then, once the transmission is in drive, it engages to move it along and, well, be a car.

Shudder happens when the torque converter doesn't smoothly transfer the engine's power — the clutch inside the converter, which connects and disconnects the transmission from the engine, is worn down and not grabbing like it should. That shuddering could be the clutch trying to grab ahold and do its job.

Another cause of this sensation could be bad ATF that's either old, contaminated with debris, or the wrong type. Or, potentially, all of the above. Then, if the ATF isn't changed during its manufacturer-recommended service interval (or sooner), it could lead to overheating and wear on the torque converter, rendering it dead. Or, the transmission was simply overheated and its contents, including the converter, were subjected to heat that they weren't designed for.

The shudder is often described as running over rumble strips on the highway, except it's not coming from the wheels. Or, it may feel jerky under acceleration. It often happens at steady speeds, especially between 25 and 50 mph, and when the transmission shifts into overdrive.

If one experiences torque converter shudder, it's a good idea to have the transmission serviced — or, roll up their sleeves and dig into some DIY wrenching — as soon as possible to avoid any further damage.