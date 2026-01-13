Not Every Jeep Special Edition Is Worth Writing About, But This One Has Plaid Seats So It Probably Is
Jeep is arguably one of the most important American contributions to the automotive industry, with a name that's immediately recognizable around the world. 2026 marks the 85th anniversary of the American off-road juggernaut, and Jeep is celebrating by introducing a dozen special-edition Wranglers, one for every month of the year. The first special edition was the Wrangler Moab 392, which brought back the V8, and the second was the Wrangler Whitecap, which has a white roof, stripes and grille. This week Jeep announced the third special edition, the Wrangler 85th Anniversary. It's made special primarily by its plaid seat inserts and plaid accents on the instrument panel, as well as the prerequisite commemorative badges.
If you're more of a truck person, you'll be delighted to learn that the truckified Wrangler also gets the same treatment with the Gladiator 85th Anniversary model. Fortunately the special edition isn't accompanied by an egregious upcharge; Wrangler 85th Anniversary models start at $48,295 including destination, just $710 more than a comparably equipped Wrangler, and Gladiator 85th Anniversary editions are slightly cheaper at $47,815.
Plaid is rad, but Jeep's rationale for adding it isn't
These special edition Jeeps come with a new 17-inch wheel design and body-color fender flares, and they come standard with the Convenience Group, which adds a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, remote start, and keyless passive entry. They also have standard premium audio, tinted windows, a Gorilla Glass windshield, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, and adaptive cruise control.
While there have been a few Jeeps that were given awesome plaid interiors over the course of the brand's 85-year history, including the original Wagoneer and some Cherokees, I don't think of plaid when I think of Jeep. The press release states that Jeep chose plaid for the interior of these 85th Anniversary models because it is "channeling generations of hardworking tradition, outdoor freedom and classic style for modern adventure."
I love a plaid interior, but the car that comes to mind when I think of iconic plaid interiors is not a Jeep, it's a Volkswagen GTI. I'm not complaining, just making an observation. Orders for these special editions are open now, and it also says other Jeep models will receive 85th Anniversary editions, too. If you're a Jeep fan, you'll want to be sure that this is the special edition for you, since Jeep has another nine more it'll be revealing over the course of the year.