Not Every Jeep Special Edition Is Worth Writing About, But This One Has Plaid Seats So It Probably Is

These special edition Jeeps come with a new 17-inch wheel design and body-color fender flares, and they come standard with the Convenience Group, which adds a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, remote start, and keyless passive entry. They also have standard premium audio, tinted windows, a Gorilla Glass windshield, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, and adaptive cruise control.

While there have been a few Jeeps that were given awesome plaid interiors over the course of the brand's 85-year history, including the original Wagoneer and some Cherokees, I don't think of plaid when I think of Jeep. The press release states that Jeep chose plaid for the interior of these 85th Anniversary models because it is "channeling generations of hardworking tradition, outdoor freedom and classic style for modern adventure."

Jeep

I love a plaid interior, but the car that comes to mind when I think of iconic plaid interiors is not a Jeep, it's a Volkswagen GTI. I'm not complaining, just making an observation. Orders for these special editions are open now, and it also says other Jeep models will receive 85th Anniversary editions, too. If you're a Jeep fan, you'll want to be sure that this is the special edition for you, since Jeep has another nine more it'll be revealing over the course of the year.