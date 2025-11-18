Here's How Much A 2020 Jeep Wrangler Has Depreciated After 5 Years

Unless you own a classic car in near-original condition, an antique, or a collectible, it will depreciate as it ages. This is due to the wear and tear that inevitably occurs as time goes by. However, cars like the iconic Jeep Wrangler are generally known to be more resistant to depreciation. But the market changes from time to time, and as of this writing, the Wrangler shows a depreciation rate of around 29% over five years. That's according to an estimate from CarEdge, which cites a selling price of $34,340 when new, meaning a resale value of $24,289 for the five-year-old Wrangler. But you do have to take into account the fact that depreciation calculators aren't perfectly exact, especially with variables like the condition, mileage, and market trends at play.

Hence, we also checked out what KBB projects for Wrangler trims. If you bought a 2020 Wrangler Recon Sport Utility 2D new (at $45,740), the site estimates you'd be left with a resale value of $31,290, and a trade-in value of $29,534 in November 2025. That puts the five-year depreciation rate at around 32%. But this is all purely hypothetical. How much your 2020 Jeep Wrangler depreciates will depend on your specific trim level, its features, condition, mileage, maintenance history, accident history, market conditions, and how popular the model is. If you're curious about your vehicle's current value, you might want to check online listings to see how much Wranglers in similar condition and mileage to yours are going for.