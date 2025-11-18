Here's How Much A 2020 Jeep Wrangler Has Depreciated After 5 Years
Unless you own a classic car in near-original condition, an antique, or a collectible, it will depreciate as it ages. This is due to the wear and tear that inevitably occurs as time goes by. However, cars like the iconic Jeep Wrangler are generally known to be more resistant to depreciation. But the market changes from time to time, and as of this writing, the Wrangler shows a depreciation rate of around 29% over five years. That's according to an estimate from CarEdge, which cites a selling price of $34,340 when new, meaning a resale value of $24,289 for the five-year-old Wrangler. But you do have to take into account the fact that depreciation calculators aren't perfectly exact, especially with variables like the condition, mileage, and market trends at play.
Hence, we also checked out what KBB projects for Wrangler trims. If you bought a 2020 Wrangler Recon Sport Utility 2D new (at $45,740), the site estimates you'd be left with a resale value of $31,290, and a trade-in value of $29,534 in November 2025. That puts the five-year depreciation rate at around 32%. But this is all purely hypothetical. How much your 2020 Jeep Wrangler depreciates will depend on your specific trim level, its features, condition, mileage, maintenance history, accident history, market conditions, and how popular the model is. If you're curious about your vehicle's current value, you might want to check online listings to see how much Wranglers in similar condition and mileage to yours are going for.
Jeep Wrangler depreciation compared to other midsize SUVs
If you consider the data from CarEdge, the Wrangler is doing very well overall. But the residual values on several other popular midsize two-row SUVs have held up just as well. The 2021 Ford Bronco, for one, depreciated by 31% after four years on the road, leaving owners with a resale value of $32,518, down from $46,971 when new, per CarEdge. Meanwhile, KBB data shows a 38% depreciation rate for the 2021 Ford Bronco in the last three years.
The Japanese models seem to fare better at retaining their value after five years. The 2020 Toyota 4Runner, in particular, does really well in this regard, holding onto 75% of its value over five years, according to CarEdge. The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser is even more impressive, with a CarEdge-estimated five-year depreciation of 18%, which translates into a retained value of around 82%. It's also estimated to have depreciated just 24% in the last three years.
The 2020 Honda Passport's five-year depreciation is pretty steep, but still respectable at 45% (CarEdge). Meanwhile, the depreciation rate within the last three years stands at 29%, according to KBB. The fine performance of these models isn't surprising, given that Japanese car manufacturers have a reputation for making reliable cars that often appeal to the buying public with their dependability and simplicity.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Hybrid loses value faster than the nonhybrid Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler has been available in a plug-in hybrid 4xe version since 2021. But in this form, it doesn't hold its value as well as traditional gas models. KBB data suggests the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe has lost 46% of its value in the last three years, leaving its resale value at $25,032 and trade-in value at $21,426. This depreciation rate is about 1.5 times faster than the average for the gasoline Wrangler Unlimited.
If you own a 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, data shows it's possibly depreciated 38% in the last two years, something KBB describes as a "higher loss of value." Still, Americans are really into the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe – it has been the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the United States for a while now, with more than 43,000 cars sold in 2022, over 67,000 in 2023, and another 55,554 in 2024.
It's not hard to see the Wrangler 4xe's appeal, but there have also been fears of its Samsung SDI-supplied high-voltage battery short-circuiting and possibly causing a fire. This led to over 154,000 Wrangler 4xe models in the U.S. being recalled. Between this history of battery issues and the heavy discounts meant to incentivize sales of new Wrangler 4xes, it makes sense that its depreciation rate is relatively steep.