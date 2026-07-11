How To Fix A Sagging Headliner Without Ripping It Out Or Paying A Shop

It may surprise you to learn that most writers for automotive websites do not live a rich and glamorous lifestyle. Shocking, we know. There have been times when cars didn't start to become affordable to us until they had already outlived all their warranties. That means most of us here know the frustration of riding around with ceiling fabric falling on our heads. So, what's the answer when your car's headliner starts sagging? Do you have to rip the whole thing out or even take it to a shop? Let's face it, if we had money to throw around like that, we probably wouldn't be driving a car that old in the first place. Fortunately, there are fixes you can try before resorting to paying a pro to take care of it.

There's the tried-and-sometimes-true thumbtack method — sticking pins into the fabric to keep it attached to the foam backing. In some cases, a clothes steamer can heat the glue up enough to bond again. Double-sided tape can sometimes be used as well, while cloth-covered snap rivets can leave a headliner looking like it never had to be fixed in the first place. They also make spray adhesives that are specifically designed for headliners. Some of these fixes don't look great, and most are only temporary solutions that you may find yourself doing more than once. But at least you might save yourself the cost of paying to replace your whole headliner for a year or two.