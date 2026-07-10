These Are The 13 States Where Blue Laws Still Ban Car Sales On Sunday

Due to the United States' Christian religious origins, there are a number of what are known as blue laws on the books to prohibit or limit the sale of certain products — or limit certain activities — on Sunday. They range from alcohol to horse racing, and even clothing in some instances. Back in 1961, the Supreme Court ruled in McGowan v. Maryland that these provide a uniform day of rest for workers, thus ensuring separation of church and state.

Blue laws also include the sale of automobiles, interestingly, which is why it may seem strange that your local dealership(s) aren't buzzing with people on the Lord's Day, depending on the state you live in. But that's much the same for any law, which can vary from state to state. Just as you might find certain driving habits are illegal when you cross a state line.

In fact, there are thirteen states where blue laws ban car dealership sales on Sunday. Take a sigh of relief over the fact that at least you won't encounter poor dealership experiences on the holy day. Then, there are other states that restrict dealership hours of operation on this day instead. Let's dig into which ones in particular, as well as where they must take a different day off.