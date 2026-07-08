The 'Coolest Thing Made In Alabama' Is Officially A Honda Odyssey Race Car

The Honda Odyssey is a capable, practical, unexciting way to haul the family around. Just ask Wade Wilson. That all changes when you take out the family and interior, then give it similar performance tweaks as you might make to an old Civic. The Honda of America Racing Team (HART) did exactly that, and the result was recently voted the "Coolest Thing Made in Alabama," reports Business Alabama.

The contest, sponsored by Manufacture Alabama, featured numerous products across a wide variety of industries, all of which are made in the state. Competitors included everything from the Blue Origin BE-4 engine used in the New Glenn rocket to a ductile iron pipe used in water systems. The Odyssey, along with the Ridgeline, Passport, and Pilot, is built at Honda's factory in Lincoln, Alabama.

However, it was Honda employees who volunteered their time off the clock with HART to take this particular 2017 model to the next level, turning it into a serious race van. This isn't some SEMA build made for looks. It competes in NASA events, as well as the Gridlife Touring Cup. The classes it competes in are based on power-to-weight ratios, so while the Odyssey runs close to stock horsepower, it benefits from the removal of 1,600 pounds of family hauler equipment from the interior. To be clear, it wasn't the Honda Odyssey in general that won the "Coolest Thing" award, but this Odyssey race van in particular.