These Are The Cars You Are Sick Of Seeing On The Road
Every time you get behind the wheel is the start of a new adventure, you just know it can be ruined by accidentally casting your gaze on a vile-looking vehicle. Just seeing your pet peeve car can leave a bitter taste in your mouth and sully an otherwise the pure driving experience. And as enthusiasts, we may take these unfortunate exchanges a little more personally than others might.
Earlier this week I asked you to tell us about the cars you were sick of seeing on the road. Maybe it's an enthusiast thing, but it seems that collectively most of us truly dislike the large vehicles that have been forced into our lives thanks to a litany of reasons that we just don't have time to unpack in this particular article. I will say, time and time again, it's honestly wild to me that the new Ford Ranger in my driveway, as a mid-size truck, almost dwarfs the original full-size pickups from two decades ago. It feels and looks unnatural. Add in the infection that is crossovers and I think we've covered 90 percent of the vehicles you said you were sick of seeing on the road.
With that being said, most of these might not surprise you, but a few might. Here are the vehicles you say you are sick of seeing on the road, in the year 2026.
Lifted or squatted trucks, coal rollers, and the like
Bubba-driven Carolina squat pick-ups and cousins, the coal-rollers. Both usually come with tires and rims that are way out of the fenders, throwing crap on vehicles behind them. Plus any vehicle plastered with tRUMP paraphernalia.
AND
Brodozers.
From RR and Bigbeautifullies
All of the SUVs
Any and all SUVs, particularly the large ones. They crowd you, are difficult to see around (in my Fusion) and mostly don't use turn signals.
From Joe Stricker
BMWs
BMW G80 M3 or the M340i. I see many of these on every outing in NYC. 2 or 3 easily every time I go on the belt parkway. All of them have the same mods, cue yellow DRLs, decat exhaust w/ annoying crackle tunes. Not to mention the cars sound terrible with an exhaust and the G80 in particular is ugly with its snout, and protruding rear bumper that looks like its giving birth. 90% of g80 owners took out some crazy lease or finance deal to be able to get one. To make matters worse, these drivers are endangering others, cutting people off with near misses thinking theyre playing Burnout Paradise.
It gets worse from here with a lot of the 2010s 335i era cars getting modded, same ghetto exhaust, ebay parts, car half broken down, poor panel/bumper fitment, cloudy headlights... thinking they can race anyone, but really about to blow their motor.
And dont forget their IG tag decal on the quarter window or some //M MOTORSPORTS LYFE windshield banner.
AND
It's a tie between Teslas (in general) and BMWs. If there's an ass**** ignoring a crosswalk, it's either a Tesla or a BMW. If I get cut off in traffic by someone who then slams on their breaks right in front of me, it's a Tesla or a BMW. If I see a car running a red light, it's a Tesla or a BMW. If there's a 35mph speed limit and someone is gunning at 60 on the street, it's a Tesla or a BMW. If I see someone going the wrong way on a one way, it's a Tesla or a BMW. The list goes on. (I mean, obviously Toyotas and Hondas are worse overall simply because of the sheer number of them on the roads, but Teslas and BMWs seemed determined to make up lost ground).
And honestly, Subaru's are getting just as bad. It's like just because they have a high safety rating drivers have forgotten how to drive safely.
From 2JAllDay and Jennifer Farrell
A sea of greyscale cars
Almost all the non-color vehicles. I want to see a wide range of real colors on the road, there is room for grey tones, and the black and white ones as well. Most cars have a red option, but that is usually your only vibrant color available. Bring on the Greens, Blues, Yellows, even a few Purples or Pinks! People come in an infinite variety, why not our cars!
AND
yesterday literally: we are sitting in the traffic light and there is Mazda dealership (Toronto) across the street. They had about 25 of them lined up to one side and about 10 of them lined up to the other side. All brand new cx-5, cx-50,60,90....
my wife says: look at them, they are all the same colour....
they were all either black, grey, dark grey, less dark grey, couple of whites and couple of dark blues. only 1(!) car of entire lot was that beautiful Mazda in "Punjabi Red". I am glad Green and Brown are making a comeback but even they are on the darker side too.
everything looks like appliance
From Radar Lover Gone and Naturally Aspirated
Infiniti QX80
The Infiniti QX80 is an abomination, I can't imagine wanting to own or drive a thing like that.
From Greg Lemon
Latest model Broncos and Wranglers
The new version of the Bronco and latest model Wrangler. Honestly I think they all are neat and cool for their designed purpose but it seems like they become a part of the owners personality and the more modified or higher the trim level the worse they are. 2 door Bronco with steel wheels, my kinda guy or lady. As the doors, hp or trim levels increase the less I want to see it or be around the owner.
From MGBautox
Crew cab pickups
Crew-cab pickup trucks.
Where I live, every other vehicle that drives by my home seems to be a 4-door pickup. Usually with one person in it and nothing but air in the truck box.
AND
Crew cab pickup trucks, for whatever reason, are to the buyers today what a Ford LTD was to the buyers 50 years ago.
And the manufacturers forced it.
AND
Trucks with more cab than bed. 99.9% of all of the Super Ultra Monster Legroom Deluxe cabs with decorative mini beds will never be used for anything more strenuous than commuting to the office or taking little Timmy to soccer practice. Just get a sedan or crossover. You can save a ton of money by just renting a truck for a day to do the one Home Depot run you (think) you're going to need that overgrown monstrosity for every one to two years.
AND
20+ years ago, the 'jerks' speeding, cutting in and out between lanes, not using turn signals, just being idiots were usually BMW/Audi Drivers. Not anymore.
Full size pickup trucks are now those drivers. Only Dumber because going 80-90mph, swerving between lanes, being super aggressive is even more dangerous for them and everyone else when you are driving a vehicle that is that much larger with that much higher of a center of gravity.
Oh, lets not forget about all the 65+ year olds driving their full size pickups and not being able to judge distance or navigate them into a parking spot yet they continue to keep buying them.
From Anonymous Person, A Emerson, Jesse, and Mike Dombrowski
RAM Trucks
dodge rams, it's always a ram ducking across 2 lanes to make a late exit, always a ram right on your bumper when you're already doing 10 over. Always a ram parked in 4 different spots at once at costco etc
From JaredOfLondon
And of course, the Tesla Cybertruck
Yes, the Cyber truck, it's just so ugly especially since it isn't stealth or invisible to radar or not much of a truck.
It's kinda like a big Subaru Brat, it's a truck but it's not really
The ONLY thing I like about it is it tricked Trump supporters to buy GREEN energy and they can't roll coal.
AND
Yeah, no, it's the Cybertruck. Nothing else comes anywhere close. It's a travesty in every way, pretentious, childish, brutal, cosplaying, dangerous, badly made, bad value for the money, politically and socially repulsive. It's not just bad and ugly, it's ostentatiously bad and ugly, and you can't help seeing it even if you just take a picture of a mall parking lot from the air.
From Steve Maurice and arnold