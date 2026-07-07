These Are The Cars You Are Sick Of Seeing On The Road

Every time you get behind the wheel is the start of a new adventure, you just know it can be ruined by accidentally casting your gaze on a vile-looking vehicle. Just seeing your pet peeve car can leave a bitter taste in your mouth and sully an otherwise the pure driving experience. And as enthusiasts, we may take these unfortunate exchanges a little more personally than others might.

Earlier this week I asked you to tell us about the cars you were sick of seeing on the road. Maybe it's an enthusiast thing, but it seems that collectively most of us truly dislike the large vehicles that have been forced into our lives thanks to a litany of reasons that we just don't have time to unpack in this particular article. I will say, time and time again, it's honestly wild to me that the new Ford Ranger in my driveway, as a mid-size truck, almost dwarfs the original full-size pickups from two decades ago. It feels and looks unnatural. Add in the infection that is crossovers and I think we've covered 90 percent of the vehicles you said you were sick of seeing on the road.

With that being said, most of these might not surprise you, but a few might. Here are the vehicles you say you are sick of seeing on the road, in the year 2026.