What Cars Are You Sick Of Seeing On The Road?
There are quite a few cars that we as enthusiasts see on the road either daily or by happenstance that bring absolute joy to our beings. These are the cars we drag our spouses over to when we spot them in a parking lot, or awkwardly ask for them to slow down so we can snap a picture while on the road. Yet for every few cars we love to see on the road, there's a few cars that we absolutely despise seeing.
These are the cars that make your blood boil once setting eyes on them. You might say some uncouth things about said monstrosity when encountered on the road. The sensation lasts for maybe 20 minutes, or long enough to tell someone about the unfortunate sighting at a later time. But it stays with you. It haunts you. This might also tell you that my relationship with cars may be a tad on the unhealthy side.
But there's no doubt that as an automotive enthusiast, there are cars we simply love and absolutely hate to see for whatever reason that may be. And I'm here to ask you about the ones you are just sick of seeing on the road.
And you thought my answer would be Tesla Cybertruck
A couple of decades ago I would have told you that car was a Toyota Prius for nothing more than their ubiquity on the road. They seemed like they were everywhere, taunting me, and at one point I did have a nightmare that I owned one (way before the latest gen which I would honestly drive today). As one of the premier hybrids to come onto the market in the late '90s and early aughts, it offered something few companies did, successfully. It wasn't nor is it by any means a bad car. There was just so many of them everywhere.
To say I'm sick of seeing the Tesla Cybertruck would be too easy. Despite the meme-truck being an on-road version that represents everything that has and is going wrong with our country, I feel as though fellow Jalops will flood the comments with that exact answer. So, I challenged myself to dig deeper and opted to name the Chevrolet Equinox. It's not that I hate the crossover. Actually, the latest generation is probably the best styling and design it has ever had, despite being a GMC. But this is a vehicle that remains anything but interesting. The very first iteration was that minivan with a weird-ass front end, which truly looked like something half baked from Chevrolet. Then there was the previous decade to this latest iteration that appears to be a toaster oven on wheels. It does well existing as a cheap car for families that need a little more space, but not much more than that. It is the "settling" version of the American dream.
What car brings you those similar vibes? Name the car you're sick of seeing on the roads in the comments below. I look forward to reading your disappointment and ire after the holiday weekend.