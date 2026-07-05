What Cars Are You Sick Of Seeing On The Road?

There are quite a few cars that we as enthusiasts see on the road either daily or by happenstance that bring absolute joy to our beings. These are the cars we drag our spouses over to when we spot them in a parking lot, or awkwardly ask for them to slow down so we can snap a picture while on the road. Yet for every few cars we love to see on the road, there's a few cars that we absolutely despise seeing.

These are the cars that make your blood boil once setting eyes on them. You might say some uncouth things about said monstrosity when encountered on the road. The sensation lasts for maybe 20 minutes, or long enough to tell someone about the unfortunate sighting at a later time. But it stays with you. It haunts you. This might also tell you that my relationship with cars may be a tad on the unhealthy side.

But there's no doubt that as an automotive enthusiast, there are cars we simply love and absolutely hate to see for whatever reason that may be. And I'm here to ask you about the ones you are just sick of seeing on the road.