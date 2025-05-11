Why The Cybertruck's Stainless Steel Body Is A Nightmare To Maintain

The Cybertruck owner's manual has a lot to say about how to clean your truck, and the short version is, it's not like washing anything else you've ever driven, and it's definitely not convenient. First of all, you'll want to clean it every time it comes in contact with corrosives, such as sap, bird droppings, or dead insects, which is often. Careful, though, since the owner's manual also warns you not to wash it in direct sunlight, or with conventional car cleaners and shampoos, since they're intended for paint.

Speaking of which, even with Car Wash Mode enabled, you shouldn't run it through a car wash because the brushes and cleaners/shampoos might be damaging. Furthermore, if you ever drive over salt, you'll want to clean the underside of the car right away. The manual also says to dry the brakes by "going on a short drive and applying the brakes multiple times."

To add to that short list of instructions, the manual also informs you that "it is normal for the stainless steel exterior to mature over time" – Tesla swears your Cybertruck is not rusting, though. If that "maturity" decays into real corrosion, or if you have a collision and there's real body damage, fixing it may require specialized equipment and expertise. Stainless steel isn't the same as standard car steel, and most body repair shops won't be as familiar with it. And as mentioned above, without paint, you won't even have the option to try a fresh paint job to hide damage or a less-than-perfect repair. You will likely have to fork out the cash for your Cybertruck's repair costs.