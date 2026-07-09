These States Have Rules In Place That Let You Rescue Dogs From Hot Cars

Thanks to ongoing public-awareness campaigns, most people nowadays realize that leaving your children in a hot car can quickly have fatal results — not that the knowledge has ended the practice. In fact, another 37 children died just last year as a result, bringing the death toll since 1990 to at least 1,172. And while it doesn't make the news as often, pet parents face the same sort of tragedies every year. According to PETA, for instance, 151 companion animals died from heat-related causes in 2025 alone, many of them dogs confined in hot vehicles. Remember that even the best cars for dogs can become death traps on a warm day.

Numbers like those may have you ready to take the law into your own hands if you see a pup trapped in a dangerous situation, and you just may have the legal backing to do it, too. Part of this comes down to where you are. As many as 32 states currently allow at least some people to rescue dogs from hot cars, but half of them only exempt first responders from penalties: Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, and West Virginia. Meanwhile, another 16 extend that protection to any and all citizens: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin. Please keep in mind that the best way to lock down what's legal in your location is by checking your own local and state laws.