These States Have Rules In Place That Let You Rescue Dogs From Hot Cars
Thanks to ongoing public-awareness campaigns, most people nowadays realize that leaving your children in a hot car can quickly have fatal results — not that the knowledge has ended the practice. In fact, another 37 children died just last year as a result, bringing the death toll since 1990 to at least 1,172. And while it doesn't make the news as often, pet parents face the same sort of tragedies every year. According to PETA, for instance, 151 companion animals died from heat-related causes in 2025 alone, many of them dogs confined in hot vehicles. Remember that even the best cars for dogs can become death traps on a warm day.
Numbers like those may have you ready to take the law into your own hands if you see a pup trapped in a dangerous situation, and you just may have the legal backing to do it, too. Part of this comes down to where you are. As many as 32 states currently allow at least some people to rescue dogs from hot cars, but half of them only exempt first responders from penalties: Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, and West Virginia. Meanwhile, another 16 extend that protection to any and all citizens: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin. Please keep in mind that the best way to lock down what's legal in your location is by checking your own local and state laws.
When can you rescue a dog from a hot car?
The Good Samaritan states generally let people use "reasonable force" to save a dog without being liable for any damages that occur in the process. In states like California and Arizona, for instance, you can be safe from civil action if you truly believe the animal is in imminent danger of suffering, injury, or death. However, before making the rescue, you need to check to see if the vehicle's door is unlocked or the animal can be freed without damage, and, as mentioned, the amount of force you use to free it is appropriate. You also have to notify law enforcement or an animal control officer beforehand. After the rescue, you are generally required to stay with the animal, and if you have to take it to a veterinarian, it's mandatory to leave a note on the vehicle with your contact information.
Meanwhile, the rules in Illinois give you a good taste of how law enforcement officials are treated. Backed by the magic of probable cause, police and animal-welfare officers in Illinois can use "any reasonable means under the circumstances" to enter a vehicle to rescue a dog. Again, though, they do have to make a similarly reasonable effort to first find the person responsible for the pet/vehicle before they take action. Additionally, many state laws apply to the rescue of any other domestic animals kept as pets and, occasionally, to all living vertebrates except humans — which are covered under different laws. That said, farm animals and livestock are sometimes excluded.