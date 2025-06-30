It's Too Dang Hot To Leave Your Kid In The Car For Even Five Minutes

We've also seen quite a few close calls in the last week, including in New Haven, Connecticut, where NBC Connecticut reports a woman allegedly left an eight-year-old and a one-month-old in the car while she went into Walmart. The eight-year-old set off the car alarm while trying to get out of the car, alerting bystanders to their situation and prompting a 911 call. Both children were rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment, while their mother was arrested when she returned to the car.

On Saturday, a North Carolina child was also hospitalized after being left in a hot car, ABC 11 reports. Authorities have yet to publish the child's age, but as of Sunday, they were reportedly still in critical condition. One woman, presumably the child's mother, meanwhile, has been charged after authorities determined the child was "strapped in a car seat unattended inside a vehicle that was not running during extremely high temperatures."

Thankfully, those children appear to have been rescued in time, but in 2025, we've already seen nine hot car deaths, Yahoo! News reports. This news also comes after a four-year-old Georgia boy was found dead in a hot car after he was reported missing. Hot car deaths have been on the rise recently, too. Last year, 39 children died in hot cars, CBS News reports, an increase of 35% compared to 2023.

Even if it doesn't seem that hot out, a car can still get dangerously hot in a matter of minutes, making it incredibly dangerous to leave a child in a car for even a few minutes. Often, parents don't intend to leave their child in the car and simply forget, making it even more important for parents to double-check their cars before walking away. It's why cars with child alert features are becoming more common. It might seem like a waste of time in the moment, especially if you're in a hurry, but the consequences of not checking can, unfortunately, be deadly.