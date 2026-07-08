Yugos Once Sold In The Hundreds Of Thousands, Now They Have Nearly Disappeared

If you were to go new car shopping right now, the least expensive car you could buy is a bare-bones base model Hyundai Venue compact crossover for an absurd $22,650. A Yugo GV (standing for "Great Value") cost just $3,990 in 1985, which is a ridiculously cheap inflation-adjusted $12,427 today. The Yugo gets all kinds of short shrift for its poor quality and dubious reliability, but a compact, fuel-sipping economy car just doesn't exist at a reasonable price anymore, and that's a real shame. Over 140,000 of these little machines were sold to American buyers, so where did they all go?

In a time when other bare-bones vehicles, like the Toyota Tercel or Ford Escort, cost around $6,000, the Zastava-built and Malcolm Bricklin-imported Yugo GV was an economic overture to the working class. Arguably it was a successful one, at that, considering nearly 50,000 were purchased in 1987 alone. With similar inflation numbers to what we're seeing today and the "Black Monday" stock market crash, it makes sense that American car buyers were looking for a cheaper way to get around.

There were a few catches to the cheap Yugo, however. It was just kind of not a good car, and it depreciated worse than a luxury EV does today. They also broke down, rusted out, and generally fell apart. There aren't many cars left on the road today from the period between 1985 and 1992 anymore, but a staggeringly small number of them are Yugos. According to Experian research, per koha.net, just 408 were still registered for road use in 2022, and the North American Yugo Registry has only 40 on its list today. Where did they all go? The U.S. market could use some cheap cars right about now.