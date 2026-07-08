Yugos Once Sold In The Hundreds Of Thousands, Now They Have Nearly Disappeared
If you were to go new car shopping right now, the least expensive car you could buy is a bare-bones base model Hyundai Venue compact crossover for an absurd $22,650. A Yugo GV (standing for "Great Value") cost just $3,990 in 1985, which is a ridiculously cheap inflation-adjusted $12,427 today. The Yugo gets all kinds of short shrift for its poor quality and dubious reliability, but a compact, fuel-sipping economy car just doesn't exist at a reasonable price anymore, and that's a real shame. Over 140,000 of these little machines were sold to American buyers, so where did they all go?
In a time when other bare-bones vehicles, like the Toyota Tercel or Ford Escort, cost around $6,000, the Zastava-built and Malcolm Bricklin-imported Yugo GV was an economic overture to the working class. Arguably it was a successful one, at that, considering nearly 50,000 were purchased in 1987 alone. With similar inflation numbers to what we're seeing today and the "Black Monday" stock market crash, it makes sense that American car buyers were looking for a cheaper way to get around.
There were a few catches to the cheap Yugo, however. It was just kind of not a good car, and it depreciated worse than a luxury EV does today. They also broke down, rusted out, and generally fell apart. There aren't many cars left on the road today from the period between 1985 and 1992 anymore, but a staggeringly small number of them are Yugos. According to Experian research, per koha.net, just 408 were still registered for road use in 2022, and the North American Yugo Registry has only 40 on its list today. Where did they all go? The U.S. market could use some cheap cars right about now.
What's the history of the Yugo?
Zastava Automobiles started as a cannon and armaments manufacturer in the 1850s, and began building Ford trucks for the Yugoslav armed forces in the 1930s. We don't really need to get into Zastava's entire history, but the company behind Yugo wasn't just a flash-in-the-pan startup that burned out, it's a legitimate 173-year-old business that's still around today, just not selling cars in the U.S. market. In fact, the Yugo GV was actually a shortened version of the legendary Fiat 127 family sedan.
The Fiat was a revolutionary car for Europe when it was introduced, adopting a then-breakthrough transversely-mounted front-engine front-drive layout that most cars use today. By the time Zastava produced its hatchback-shaped version in 1980, however, the new-for-1969 front-drive Fiat was already technologically and dynamically dated. As the company prepared to sunset its Fiat 600-based Zastava 750, then its bestselling car, it was looking for a new source of operating capital.
At the same time the company's home, Yugoslavia, was experiencing a severe economic crisis and approached international dealmaker Armand Hammer (actor Armie Hammer's great-grandfather) to identify markets the country could export to in order to shore up its finances. Hammer suggested the Kragujevac-based Zastava as a good first move. The car made its debut at the 1984 Los Angeles Auto Show, and Bricklin booked a flight to Yugoslavia to negotiate becoming the car's primary importer.
Equipped with a Fiat-sourced 1,100cc engine, the car produced an underwhelming 55 horsepower and was good for just 86 miles per hour flat out, though in exchange it achieved an impressive-for-the-time 30 miles per gallon. It was billed as spiritual successor to the Volkswagen Beetle, and maybe it was.
What killed them all?
With the revolutions of 1989 and the subsequent Yugoslav wars, trade sanctions against the warring factions meant Zastava could no longer export its Yugos, and the Yugo brand died as quickly as it had begun. It's kind of a shame that it wasn't allowed to continue, as Zastava had implemented thousands of quality control measures by 1990 that meant the GV was a much-better-built car than before, although that's close to damning it with faint praise.
Americans aren't exactly kind to their cars, and the Yugo GV required kindness to work properly. Because its diminutive engine employed an interference-style cylinder head design and a rubber timing belt, it would self-destruct if owners missed (or skipped) a timing belt replacement interval. Time and the elements were even harder on these little machines, as the poor quality of their materials, including thin sheet steel, left them susceptible to rust. When the embargo lifted in 1995 Zastava returned to exporting its cars to the world, but in America the name had become synonymous with lemon status, shorthand for a junker. Still, nearly 800,000 of these cars were built until it went out of production in 2008.
While driving a Yugo is basically a joke in 2026, this was a car that met the market where it was and succeeded in doing so. While it was kind of a piece of crap, the company dramatically improved its quality as a result of the demands of American car buyers. But it was too little and too late. There are a few still running around in the hands of dedicated enthusiasts and Yugo cult acolytes, but you just don't see them anymore.