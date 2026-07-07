The SGT Automobili 55-SGT Looks Like An Awesome '90s DTM Race Car But Hides The Alfa Romeo Giulia Underneath

Deustche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft, or DTM, cars from the '90s just hit different. The boxy Euro sedan styling of the era worked so well with the flared wheel arches, squared-off front intakes, and big wings. A particular fan-favorite at the time was the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI DTM, which started life as a sedan but had its rear doors welded shut, gorgeous wheel arches, and a chin like Bruce Campbell. The 155 was already a good looking sedan but the DTM car was especially awesome and I wish I could drive one on the road. Luckily, I'm not the only one with such a desire. According to Top Gear, Italian company SGT Automobili just recreated the 155 DTM, surprisingly faithfully, using a modern Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio as its base.

OK, so we have to whisper of its Quadrifoglio roots, as SGT doesn't name the specifically Alfa as the basis for its car at all, likely for legal reasons similar to Singer's relationship with Porsche. You wouldn't know it by looking it at, though. SGT has done impressive work to make its DTM tribute as faithful as possible. Gone are the Giulia's sweeping curves, replaced with sharp angles and straight lines. SGT even nailed the rear door and its integration into the rear wheel arch. It's welded shut, too, like on the old DTM car. Seeing such a thing on the road must be jaw-dropping.