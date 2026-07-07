The SGT Automobili 55-SGT Looks Like An Awesome '90s DTM Race Car But Hides The Alfa Romeo Giulia Underneath
Deustche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft, or DTM, cars from the '90s just hit different. The boxy Euro sedan styling of the era worked so well with the flared wheel arches, squared-off front intakes, and big wings. A particular fan-favorite at the time was the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI DTM, which started life as a sedan but had its rear doors welded shut, gorgeous wheel arches, and a chin like Bruce Campbell. The 155 was already a good looking sedan but the DTM car was especially awesome and I wish I could drive one on the road. Luckily, I'm not the only one with such a desire. According to Top Gear, Italian company SGT Automobili just recreated the 155 DTM, surprisingly faithfully, using a modern Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio as its base.
OK, so we have to whisper of its Quadrifoglio roots, as SGT doesn't name the specifically Alfa as the basis for its car at all, likely for legal reasons similar to Singer's relationship with Porsche. You wouldn't know it by looking it at, though. SGT has done impressive work to make its DTM tribute as faithful as possible. Gone are the Giulia's sweeping curves, replaced with sharp angles and straight lines. SGT even nailed the rear door and its integration into the rear wheel arch. It's welded shut, too, like on the old DTM car. Seeing such a thing on the road must be jaw-dropping.
The bones might be Alfa, but the body is all carbon fiber and completely unique
The kick-ass DTM body isn't just for show, either. It's entirely made from carbon fiber, making it much lighter than the road car it's based on and all of the aggressive aero is functional. SGT claims it can produce over 1,000 pounds of downforce at 143 mph, so it should be as sticky on the road as the 155 DTM was. Those lovely white wheels were made specifically for SGT by O.Z. and look just like the old racer's, too.
Inside, you can spot a bit of its Giulia Quadrifoglio DNA, but not much. The dash is mostly the same as the road car, except for the new digital instrument panel and lack of infotainment screen, as the car gods intended. You'll notice a familiar steering wheel, but it's trimmed in suede and devoid of any buttons, and the interior door pulls are the same. But the rest is new. Gone is Alfa's center console and funky shifter, both replaced with a race car-like carbon fiber panel of buttons and switches. It even has a normal armrest, proving that track-oriented cars don't needn't ditch elbow comfort to be lightweight (I'm looking at you, BMW). There aren't any back seats anymore, though, instead there's a roll bar where people used to sit.
There will versions for both the road and track
You can tell it started life as a Quadrifoglio when you pop the hood, though. There, you'll find Alfa's 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6, but it can make a bit more power in the SGT. There will be two models offered, the "Stradale" road version and the "Trofeo" track-only one. The Stradale has three different selectable power settings; 513 horsepower, 552 horsepower, or the full 612 horsepower, while the Trofeo has 740 horsepower.
Both versions are automatic-only, and used beefed up versions of the ZF eight-speed auto normally found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio. Interestingly, SGT developed its own all-wheel drive system for this 155 tribute, rather than stick with the Quadrifoglio's rear-wheel drive. But that makes it more authentic, as the 155 DTM powered all four of its wheels. However, if the driver wants big smokey burnouts, they can flip a switch to shut the front axle down.
Only 55 of each the Stradale and Trofeo versions will be made, and SGT Automobili didn't mention a price, but expect each one to cost more than most houses. With that much re-engineering, a carbon fiber body, and a unique all-wheel drive system from a small-batch car maker, it ain't gonna be cheap. However, I'd argue that something as unique and stunning as this is far more worth the big bucks than any limited-run hypercar for stuffy collectors. Or, you can get an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio for pretty cheap nowadays, and that's a pretty dang good car, too.