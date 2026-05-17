Here's How Much A 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Alfa Romeo Giulia gets a lot of stick from certain quarters for not being reliable enough. However, as we found in our Giulia review, the sedan is better than you think, delivering good balance, quick pace, plenty of grip, a pleasingly comfortable ride, and precise cornering with minimal body roll. The flagship Quadrifoglio takes that performance to a new level. Under the hood, a Ferrari-derived 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 pairs with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, sending 505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels and resulting in a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 191 mph. Just as impressive are the adaptive suspension system, Brembo brakes, dual-mode quad-tip exhaust, and torque-vectoring rear differential.

That said, the Giulia Quadrifoglio isn't exactly cheap. Five years ago, a $76,845 starting price placed the 2021 Giulia Quadrifoglio out of reach for a good number of prospective buyers. In fact, rivals such as the BMW M3 undercut it by almost $6,000 — even the M3 Competition began from under $74,000 new. But the joys of depreciation are such that not that many cars remain a distant dream for too long. As Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) data shows, the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has depreciated by around 44% in the first five years, putting its current resale value at nearly $43,000.