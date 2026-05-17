Here's How Much A 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Has Depreciated In 5 Years
The Alfa Romeo Giulia gets a lot of stick from certain quarters for not being reliable enough. However, as we found in our Giulia review, the sedan is better than you think, delivering good balance, quick pace, plenty of grip, a pleasingly comfortable ride, and precise cornering with minimal body roll. The flagship Quadrifoglio takes that performance to a new level. Under the hood, a Ferrari-derived 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 pairs with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, sending 505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels and resulting in a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 191 mph. Just as impressive are the adaptive suspension system, Brembo brakes, dual-mode quad-tip exhaust, and torque-vectoring rear differential.
That said, the Giulia Quadrifoglio isn't exactly cheap. Five years ago, a $76,845 starting price placed the 2021 Giulia Quadrifoglio out of reach for a good number of prospective buyers. In fact, rivals such as the BMW M3 undercut it by almost $6,000 — even the M3 Competition began from under $74,000 new. But the joys of depreciation are such that not that many cars remain a distant dream for too long. As Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) data shows, the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has depreciated by around 44% in the first five years, putting its current resale value at nearly $43,000.
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio depreciation versus key rivals
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio faces some stiff competition from models such as the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63. The C63 AMG Sedan had a starting price of $69,650, but KBB now puts its resale value at $41,400. This works out to a combined five-year loss of 41% — three percentage points below the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Meanwhile, the 2021 BMW M3, which started at $69,900, retained an impressive 83% of its original value after five years, with KBB putting its current resale value at $58,600.
Interestingly, all three sedans appear to be gaining rather than depreciating in value so far in 2026. KBB data indicates that the M3 has added $2,651 to its resale value, while the Giulia Quadrifoglio and C63 AMG have seen their prices increase by roughly $2,933 and $2,428, respectively.
What the 2021 Giulia Quadrifoglio is selling for on the used market today
While it is possible to pick up a used Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio for less than the cost of a new Honda Civic, 2021 models are often much more expensive. Looking at real-world prices online, the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio appears to be selling for much more than its estimates. Edmunds has two low-mileage examples listed at $57,895 (3,220 miles) and $55,075 (17,779 miles). Back in April, a clean example with over 35,000 miles on the clock sold for $54,995, according to data from Classic.com, which lists the 2021 Giulia Quadrifoglio's average selling price at around $48,000. It's a sign that these cars are desirable to used car shoppers, despite spotty reputations for reliability.
Our search for the sedan on Cars.com turned up just the lone 3,220-mile example we found on Edmunds, while Bring a Trailer (BaT) has one version that's being auctioned off. While this might be bad news for bargain hunters, it's good news for owners of modern Giulia Quadrifoglios, especially given that it was discontinued in the U.S. in 2024. Keep in mind that these are simply asking prices for a handful of Giulia Quadrifoglio models and do not invalidate the KBB depreciation data, which applies to average-condition models and takes into account factors such as the average prices for similar cars.