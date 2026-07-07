Selling These Cars Made Our Readers Feel The Most Free

Whether it's brand new or just new to you, every car you buy should theoretically be better than the previous one. Perhaps not objectively, but you tend to learn what you like and don't like about a car while you own it, and it would be nice to think the next one would be an even better fit for you and the kind of driving you actually do. You liked that car enough to hand over your hard-earned money for it, so it better at least deliver something good.

Sadly, in reality, you never know how car ownership is going to go, especially if you're buying something that somebody else previously owned. Even if it started as a great car, sometimes you end up feeling trapped, and the only way forward is to make it someone else's problem. Which is why, last week, we asked you which cars made you feel the most free when you finally sold them. Turns out, lots of people know the feeling of relief that washes over you when that problem car is finally gone. So let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.