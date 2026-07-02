Which Car Made You Feel The Most Free After You Finally Sold It?

When we talk about freedom and how it relates to cars, most conversations usually focus on the feeling of road trips and how fun it is to just hit the road and go for a drive. As long as a federal, state, or local government used taxpayer dollars to put a public road there, all you need to get somewhere is a running car that met the minimum federal standards to be sold when it was new, the keys, a state-regulated license, and enough money to put gas in the tank until you arrive. Those aren't the only times cars make you feel free, though.

Sometimes, the most free a car will ever make you feel is when you finally get rid of the damn thing. Not every car is as great to own as you were hoping it would be when you bought it, and as much as it sucks, the best thing you can do is stop the bleeding before it takes your entire retirement account with it. Forget the cars you can't stop wishing you hadn't sold. Today, let's talk about the cars you couldn't wait to be free of. The cars that changed your life for the better the moment they were gone. After all, they can't all be winners. Whichever one it was, let us know down in the comments.