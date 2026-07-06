Cadillac Recalls Every Vistiq After Internal Investigation Spurred By Deadly Hyundai Palisade Power-Folding Seat Incident Reveals Similar Fault

Cadillac is recalling every Vistiq electric crossover it's ever sold in the U.S. — all 14,540 of them built for the 2026 and 2027 model years — because of an issue General Motors' engineers discovered with its power-folding third-row seats. Paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says GM found that the third row of seats could potentially trap and injure occupants, a similar defect that led to a recall and stop sale after a 2-year-old was crushed by the power-folding rear seats of a Hyundai Palisade in March.

That horrific incident likely caused an engineer to see if the Vistiq's third row had the same issue, and it turned out that it did. GM cited "a recall by a different vehicle manufacturer," as its reasoning for the test, and it doesn't it take much of a leap of faith to guess which one. (Top versions of the Kia Telluride were also recalled for the same problem.) At the end of March, the engineer reported their findings through GM's Speak Up For Safety (SUFS) program. Here's what GM found, according to NHTSA:

During the evaluation, the seatback continued its power-folding operation with a 33- to 40-pound box on the seat and stopped in a position that prevented the box from being removed without manually reversing the seat back.

The General says it's aware of six other incidents or complaints that are potentially associated with this power-folding seat issue, but luckily, none have resulted in an injury. They were received by GM between May of 2025 and June of 2026.