Certain Hyundai Palisades Hit With Stop Sale, Recall After Power Seats Crush 2-Year-Old Girl

Hyundai has issued a stop-sale order for the two top-trim models of its Palisade three-row crossover following an incident that killed a two-year-old child in Ohio on March 7. The Korean automaker is also working on a recall fix for 68,500 impacted Palisade Limited and Calligraphy crossovers.

While not going into detail about the March 7 tragedy, Hyundai said that the recall and stop-sale in the U.S. and Canada stemmed from an issue with the power-operated secord- and third-row seats. They apparently have trouble detecting contact with an occupant or object as intended. When that happens, they can be crushed by an unrelenting seat motor. The issue arises during both power-folding operations and when the second row's one-touch tilt-and-slide function is used. Now, it's in the process of submitting a recall action to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In a statement, Hyundai said it was aware of the "tragic incident," and extended its "deepest sympathies to her family." The company says it doesn't yet know the full details of what happened but says a full investigation is underway.

Hyundai says Palisade Limited and Calligraphy owners should use caution when operating the power seat function in the second- and third-row and ensure that no person or object, "including children," is in the seat or seat-folding area before moving the seat. It also said that when using the one-touch tilt-and-slide function to access the third row, owners should avoid pressing the seatback button during entry or exit.