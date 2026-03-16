Certain Hyundai Palisades Hit With Stop Sale, Recall After Power Seats Crush 2-Year-Old Girl
Hyundai has issued a stop-sale order for the two top-trim models of its Palisade three-row crossover following an incident that killed a two-year-old child in Ohio on March 7. The Korean automaker is also working on a recall fix for 68,500 impacted Palisade Limited and Calligraphy crossovers.
While not going into detail about the March 7 tragedy, Hyundai said that the recall and stop-sale in the U.S. and Canada stemmed from an issue with the power-operated secord- and third-row seats. They apparently have trouble detecting contact with an occupant or object as intended. When that happens, they can be crushed by an unrelenting seat motor. The issue arises during both power-folding operations and when the second row's one-touch tilt-and-slide function is used. Now, it's in the process of submitting a recall action to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In a statement, Hyundai said it was aware of the "tragic incident," and extended its "deepest sympathies to her family." The company says it doesn't yet know the full details of what happened but says a full investigation is underway.
Hyundai says Palisade Limited and Calligraphy owners should use caution when operating the power seat function in the second- and third-row and ensure that no person or object, "including children," is in the seat or seat-folding area before moving the seat. It also said that when using the one-touch tilt-and-slide function to access the third row, owners should avoid pressing the seatback button during entry or exit.
The recall
Hyundai is currently finalizing the details of the recall of about 68,500 vehicles that'll eventually be submitted to the NHTSA. The vast majority — 60,515 of them — are cars in the U.S., and a further 7,967 are Palisades in Canada. Once the recall is set, it'll be performed at no cost to owners at a Hyundai dealership, and customers will be offered a free rental vehicle while the fix is being done.
Until then, the automaker is developing a short-term fix in the form of an over-the-air update that's expected to be pushed out by the end of March, according to Hyundai. It definitely will not serve as a permanent solution, but it should — at the very least — enhance the system's response to contact with occupants and objects. It's also meant to bring in some more operational safeguards and enhance the overall safety of the system.
Hyundai says it's notifying customers through multiple points of contact, including email, vehicle telematics, phone calls and media notifications. If you're a Palisade Limited or Calligraphy owner with more questions, you can reach out to Hyundai's Consumer Assistance Center here.
What a horrible, horrible situation.