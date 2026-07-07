Metal Balls From Outer Space Invade Australia

Ever have one of those days when you're invaded by strange metallic objects from beyond our planet? On Sunday, unidentified spheres began appearing in Forrest Beach in Queensland, Australia. And, yes, the Australian Space Agency (ASA) has indeed confirmed that they came from space. Specifically, they appear to be parts from a rocket that have crashed back into the ocean and are now washing up. With more and more mass going into orbit every year, the likelihood of objects falling from orbit keeps increasing. So while no damage has been done to the good people of Australia, that's just because these objects happened to impact at sea. Change the trajectory by just a few degrees, and this would be a very different story.

While the invading balls may harbor no nefarious intent (that we know of), that doesn't mean they aren't dangerous. The ASA says that you should "never touch, move or recover suspected space debris and assume it to be hazardous until advised otherwise." The known objects have all been removed by the government now, but more may be out there. The Guardian writes that they are likely part of the rocket's fuel system, and thus might contain highly toxic chemicals. In addition, those parts are actually referred to as "space balls," conclusively confirming that rocket scientists are nerds.