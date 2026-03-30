This Is The Essential Tool Every Hybrid And EV Auto Mechanic Needs

No, it's not the 10mm socket, nor the simple gadget that can keep you from losing one. Both could no doubt come in handy for just about any wrenching task, but the uniquely electric nature of electrified cars — from hybrids to full EVs — naturally requires some special tools, too, including the multimeter. As the name suggests, it's a meter that can take multiple different measurements from an electrical circuit. In fact, it was invented by British engineer Donald Macadie in 1920 because he was fed up with having to carry individual meters for individual tests.

Also a handy tool when working on gas- or diesel-only vehicles — which do have plenty of electric features of their own — a multimeter is generally used to analyze a circuit's voltage, current, and resistance. The tool itself looks roughly like an OBD2 scanner, as it features a handheld device with readouts and controls plus connectors to the vehicle. But while you plug an OBD scanner into a special port to access a vehicle's ECU, a multimeter has two leads (one positive and one negative) that you connect to points of the electrical circuit.

As a very basic example, think of a typical, non-hybrid car battery. Checking the voltage is as simple as touching the multimeter's connectors to the appropriate battery terminals — negative to negative and positive to positive. The multimeter can then measure and display the circuit's voltage, letting you know if the battery is still good to go. Be aware, however, that the higher voltages found in EV/hybrid batteries mean you'll need a multimeter specifically engineered for those applications.