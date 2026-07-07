How Ford's 1983 Probe IV Concept Hit A 0.152 Drag Coefficient For Max MPG

Most of our readers will remember the Ford Probe as that nice-looking two-door coupe that went on sale in 1989. The car rode on Mazda underpinnings that the Japanese automaker developed for the 626 sedan, and it became controversial for being touted as the next Mustang. Before that, however, Ford used the Probe name for a lineup of five series of concept cars with styling inspired by "advanced aerodynamic concepts."

Most notable of these was the 1983 Ford Probe IV — an extension of what could be achieved by further optimizing the previous Probe III's mightily impressive drag coefficient of 0.22. It took Ford engineers two years to integrate the "advanced mechanical features" into the Probe IV with the primary objective of achieving a drag coefficient of below 0.20. For reference, the world's most aerodynamic production cars today rarely dip under that figure. After employing computer simulation and wind tunnel testing to shape the Probe IV's low-profile bodywork, Ford immediately sent a chassis to Ford's Ghia Studios in Turin, Italy, to dress the computer-designed body in steel and Kevlar.

Looking past the raked and flush front and rear windscreens, flush side glass, covered wheel openings, and low-profile hood design, the Probe IV has proven that a four-door family car with seating for four and a 10 cubic feet luggage capacity can still be almost as aerodynamic as a fighter jet or any of the coolest land speed record cars. The concept achieved a remarkable 0.152 Cd in the Lockheed wind tunnel at 55 mph, proved 20% more fuel efficient than a standard car, and required 60% less power to reach 50 mph.